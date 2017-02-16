Slim Chickens Celebrates Opening of 50th Restaurant This Month

One of the fastest growing concepts in the rapidly expanding “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants is kicking off 2017 with significant milestones to celebrate in February. Fayetteville, Arkansas-based restaurant chain Slim Chickens finished a record growth year in 2016 and just opened its 50th restaurant in Edinburg, TX on February 13, 2017.

Slim Chickens, founded by Arkansas natives, Greg Smart and Tom Gordon, originally opened in Fayetteville in February 2003. The company currently operates restaurants in 10 states and will celebrate its 14th anniversary this month.

In 2016, the company announced plans for International expansion, with a multi-unit franchise deal planned for the Middle East and North Africa regions beginning with a restaurant set to open in Kuwait this spring. In addition, Slim Chickens plans to open more than 30 additional restaurants in the U.S. in new territories and states including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and South Dakota.

The two founders of the company, who got their start by cooking chicken and experimenting with recipes in Smart’s garage, credited their guests, franchisees, and team members with much of their success.

“It has been a phenomenal year for us as a company, and we owe a lot of that to our guests who continue to visit our restaurant on a weekly basis, and our team members who help demonstrate our commitment to friendly and personal service,” co-founder and CBO Greg Smart said.

“We’re also fortunate to work with some incredibly experienced and knowledgeable franchisee partners who have been instrumental in our growth and success,” said co-founder and CEO Gordon. “We’re excited to be opening our 50th restaurant this year as we continue to pursue our goal to grow to more than 600 restaurants in the next ten years.”

To celebrate the brand’s successes this month, Slim Chickens will offer their signature “Chick’s Plate” for just $5 all day at all participating restaurants on February 17, the anniversary of the opening of their original restaurant. They will also be giving away $50 gift cards in honor of the 50th restaurant on their social media pages.

Slim Chickens specializes in “life-changing” fresh chicken tenders and wings, cooked-to-order and served with a variety of house-made dipping sauces, along with sandwiches, salads, flavorful wraps, chicken & waffles, and crave-able premium side items like fried mushrooms, pickles, and okra. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on culinary excellence in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with handmade dipping sauces made from scratch. With more than 40 restaurants today and a fanatical following in 10 states, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national franchise leading the “better chicken” segment and intends to grow nationwide to a footprint of 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socializing with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.