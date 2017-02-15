Secure Pacific Announces Service Expansion to Spokane Region

With the growth of the local economy in the Spokane area, we’ve seen an increase in demand for customized, verified security solutions and we’re excited to bring our 40 years of experience and Verisafe® technology to the region.

Secure Pacific, a leading provider of commercial and home security systems in the Pacific Northwest, is pleased to announce that the company has opened a new office in Spokane, Wash.

“We’re thrilled to be opening another office here in our home state,” said Jim Payne, President, “With the growth of the local economy in the Spokane area, we’ve seen an increase in demand for customized, verified security solutions and we’re excited to bring our 40 years of experience and Verisafe® technology to the region.”

Secure Pacific’s Verisafe® security systems offer real-time video verification to ensure faster police response time, eliminate false alarms, and provide greater protection for businesses and homes. The Verisafe® system works using live cameras, which can be viewed by our local Verification Center® when movement is detected. Highly trained security experts review the footage to identify if there is a threat and dispatch police when necessary.

Verisafe® video verification offers a much higher apprehension and arrest rate than a conventional alarm system. In 2016 alone, Secure Pacific’s Verification Center dispatched police to 124 break-ins, resulting in 190 arrests.

The new office is located at 9011 East Valleyway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99212. A grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held on February 21 from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. There will be refreshments and raffle prizes. Attendees will also have the opportunity to see a live demo of the Secure Pacific Verisafe® security system. If you plan to attend, please email Kayla White at KWhite(at)securepacific(dot)com.

About Secure Pacific

Secure Pacific (http://www.securepacific.com) offers a full range of security solutions that include intrusion detection, video surveillance, access control and fire detection. Our Verisafe® line of verified security systems stem from nearly 40 years of experience protecting businesses, government facilities, and homes.