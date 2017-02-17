Tour de Force Inc. Announces a Strategic Corporate Restructuring

Tour de Force, a leading provider of customer relationship management, business intelligence, and sales force automation solutions, has completed a corporate restructuring that is highlighted by both internal promotions and external hires. Terry Kin, who has been with Tour de Force since 2014 as Vice President of Operations, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Laura Eier, who has been with the organization since inception in 2001 - most recently serving as Director of Accounting and HR, has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer/Corporate Secretary. Jeremy Scheiderer, who has been with the organization since 2009, has also been promoted from Director of Development to the Vice President of Development.

In addition to these promotions, Tour de Force has also hired Randy Merer to serve as the Chief Financial Officer. Randy has a tremendous amount of experience in finance. Most recently, he served as the Director of Finance and the Director of Information Technology at Libbey Inc., a global distributor of glassware. Prior to joining Libbey Inc., Randy held various finance leadership positions at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, the Institute of Internal Auditors, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Arthur Andersen. Randy has a Bachelor of Science degree with concentrations in Corporate Finance and Operations and Information Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Along with company-founder Matt Hartman, these individuals will make up the Tour de Force Executive Team.

“I’m thrilled with the Executive Team at Tour de Force and feel we are in a great position to continue our growth and continue to deliver the quality products and services our existing clients expect from us as a trusted business partner. I feel this restructuring speaks volumes about us as a company as we take great pleasure rewarding those who have been instrumental in our growth over the past 15 years and continue to add experienced external personnel who we know will bring great value to our organization,” remarks Matt Hartman, President/CEO of Tour de Force, Inc.

In addition to changes in the Executive Team, Tour de Force has also announced the promotion of Trent Thompson from Regional Sales Manager to Director of Sales Operations. Bill Pargeon, who has been with Tour de Force since 2004 - and most recently was serving as the Director of Project Management, will be transitioning into a new position as the Director of Support. Tour de Force is filling the vacancy of the Director of Project Management with a new hire, John Lammers. Lammers spent the past 20 plus years with Cooper Tire & Rubber and brings a wealth of experience in the Information Technology and project management space. Thompson, Pargeon, and Lammers will all serve on the Senior Leadership Team. “These moves will allow us to execute on both our short and long term goals as a company and accelerate the adoption of our Cloud offering we announced in 2016. I am humbled by the entire team we have at Tour de Force, not simply those on the Senior Leadership or Executive Teams. We can’t make great software and deliver great customer service without great people,” remarks Hartman.

Tour de Force, Inc. develops, sells, implements, and supports software solutions with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM), sales force automation (SFA), business intelligence (BI), and business process optimization (BPO). While Tour de Force CRM was developed specifically for the distribution industry, it’s an ideal fit for any organization that operates in a B2B selling environment, and is currently being utilized in the Distribution, Manufacturing, Construction, Furniture Dealer, and Technology industries. To learn more about Tour de Force, including our full integration with Microsoft Outlook and over 50 leading ERP systems, visit http://www.TourdeForceInc.com.

