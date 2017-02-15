Kelser President and CEO Barry Kelly (right) presents American Lung Association of the Northeast President and CEO Jeff Seyler (left) with the record-breaking check.

The longest-running independent fund raiser for the American Lung Association of the Northeast, the annual Kelser Charity Challenge golf tournament, had its best year to date in 2016 with $26,000 raised, bringing the 20-year total of the event to $275,513.

The tournament, organized by the Kelser Foundation of technology consultants Kelser Corporation, took place last fall at Indian Hill Country Club in Newington, CT, as it has in previous years. Kelser President and CEO Barry Kelly presented ALA of the Northeast President and CEO Jeff Seyler with a ceremonial check once all donations had been collected in February.

“A wide variety of organizations in this region support the Lung Association in many different ways,” remarked Seyler, “but it’s quite unusual and wonderful to have an independently organized event such as the Kelser Charity Challenge that has made such an impact over two decades.”

“We’re honored by the support of our customers, vendors, and partners for this event and this cause,” says Kelly. Participants came in from throughout the Northeast as well as South Carolina and Florida for the tournament.

Seyler explains that the funds raised will go toward research and advocacy. The American Lung Association of the Northeast has funded $2.2MM of research in the past two years and expects to double that number this year. “The State of Tobacco Control report card was just released and the grades in CT need work!” says Seyler. “We are working with lawmakers on a variety of measures to keep tobacco out of the hands of teens and prevent them from starting a lifelong habit.”

Learn more about the Kelser Foundation here.

Learn more about the American Lung Association here.