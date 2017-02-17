2017 Best of Staffing Client Award Cornerstone remains deeply committed to provide long-term value and exceptional experiences for our clients,” stated Steven Drexel, president and CEO. “To earn this distinction two years in a row as a leader in service excellence reinforces our vision.

Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc. (http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com), announced today they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Award (http://www.bestofstaffing.com) for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing Client winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are nearly three times as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Cornerstone also received this award in 2016.

Focused on helping companies find the right people for their job openings, Cornerstone Staffing Solutions received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 27 percent. Award winners make up less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada who earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

“The employees at Cornerstone remain steadfastly committed to provide long-term value and exceptional experiences for our clients,” stated Steven Drexel, president and CEO. “To earn this distinction two years in a row as a leader in service excellence reinforces our vision. I’m extremely proud of the team’s accomplishment.”

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

More About Cornerstone Staffing

Cornerstone Staffing Solutions is among the top 134 largest staffing firms in America, as ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts and received Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Award in 2016 a and 2017. Since 2003, Cornerstone has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a $100 million national firm that employs thousands of people at hundreds of companies from coast to coast. Providing candidate searching and job placement for administrative, industrial, technical, sales and transportation positions, Cornerstone truly is where talent and jobs meet.

Visit Cornerstone at: http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com.

About Inavero

Inavero (http://www.inavero.com) administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.

