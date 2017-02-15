POS Portal + Shift4 We’re excited POS Portal is helping us simplify the final step for our clients – actually getting properly configured devices into their stores.

POS Portal is excited to announce its partnership with Shift4. POS Portal is the leading provider of EMV-ready payment devices in the U.S. With more than 16 years of experience working with processors, gateways, ISVs and merchants, POS Portal stocks and distributes thousands of EMV devices out of its bi-coastal, P2PE-certified Key Injection Facilities (KIFs) every day. When it comes to EMV-ready devices, POS Portal has the right solutions in place to help partners with their payment hardware needs.

Deploying EMV-ready payment devices is a complex process that requires extensive certifications and exacting security standards in order to enable a distribution partner to access and correctly load the injection keys that are needed for EMV compliance. With one of the largest key libraries in the U.S., POS Portal has forged relationships with all of the leading processors in the country and with gateways and other industry players, like Shift4.

“We always look to partner with industry visionaries who are leading the way,” said Shobhit Kumar, Product Marketer at POS Portal. “Shift4 maintains a wide range of EMV certified solutions that are powerful and easy to adopt, so it makes sense for us to partner with them to deliver a solution that provides our customers an easy path to EMV."

The POS Portal team has worked closely with Shift4 to certify the necessary downloads and encryptions that ensure any outgoing payment devices for Shift4 merchant customers are always correctly configured and arrive ready to use.

In order to obtain Shift4 hardware, POS Portal works with its customers through their entire EMV roll-out. From the solutioning stage, through testing, and finally to delivering front-line ready devices, POS Portal provides an end-to-end hardware program. POS Portal also offers a Hardware-as-a-Service program that delivers end-users easy hardware affordability with one low monthly payment. Additional services provided by POS Portal include a hardware-support plan where POS Portal will ensure up-time for the devices and make next-business-day replacements on as-needed basis.

“Shift4 is proud to boast more certified EMV integrations than any other player in the payments industry,” said Daniel Montellano, VP of Strategic Business Development at Shift4. “We’ve relied on decades of payments expertise to simplify EMV acceptance for the merchants we serve, and we’re excited POS Portal is helping us simplify the final step for our clients – actually getting properly configured devices into their stores.”

POS Portal and Shift4 are proud to be leading the way in providing a complete, easy-to-adopt EMV solution for merchants across the U.S.

About POS Portal:

Since 2000, POS Portal has been changing the payments industry. As a leading distributor of credit card terminals and supplies POS Portal is pioneering the way in logistics and distribution for secure payment devices. Having one of the most extensive libraries of injection keys and over 15 years of strategic relationships with gateways, processors, and terminal OEMs, POS Portal has the resources needed to always deliver secure devices preconfigured just the way our partners need them. With two Key Injection Facilities (KIF), POS Portal deploys devices direct to businesses nationwide. At POS Portal we’re committed to providing exceptional service to the point-of-sale industry through mutually beneficial, long-lasting relationships. For additional information, please visit http://www.posportal.com or call 1-866-940-4POS (4767)

About Shift4 Corporation:

Shift4 stands alone as the last major player in the payments space to remain independent, self-funded, privately held, and merchant focused. Our DOLLARS ON THE NET® payment gateway comes with all the bells and whistles: pre- and post-settlement auditing, fraud controls, support for new technologies like EMV and mobile, secure connections to nearly every major bank and processor in North America, and 350+ certified integrations to leading POS, PMS, and e-commerce platforms. Shift4 invests heavily in payment security – we invented tokenization and own nine payment-security patents. We empower our 33,000+ merchant customers with the flexibility to customize our secure payment processing solutions to fit their business. Learn more at http://www.shift4.com.