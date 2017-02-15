Brian Ganz Extreme Chopin Quest Feb 18- Strathmore First to Perform all of Chopin's Music.

As Pianist Brian Ganz moves into the second half of his “Extreme Chopin” quest to be the first to perform all the 250 works of Chopin, he is set to play both world-famous and little-known works — including an early composition written at 11 years of age — in an all-Chopin recital on Saturday, February 18, 8 pm at The Music Center at Strathmore.

Ganz will explore the theme of “Chopin: A Young Genius”. With a total of 22 pieces (with one intermission), the program showcases a wide variety of Chopin’s musical output: nocturnes, études, mazurkas, polonaises, and more.

Ganz began his “Extreme Chopin” quest in January 2011 at a sold-out recital in partnership with the National Philharmonic at The Music Center at Strathmore. Ganz has since maintained a packed concert schedule, that may result in his being the only pianist to perform Chopin’s entire oeuvre. “As far as I know, Brian is the first musician to attempt to perform all the works of Chopin,” said Piotr Gajewski, National Philharmonic music director.

Witness musical history in the making. Children ages seven to 17 are admitted free. Parking is free. For more information or to purchase tickets ($28-$88) visit nationalphilharmonic.org or call 301-581-5100.