OneLogin Announces Integration Partnership with Sumo Logic

OneLogin, the identity management provider bringing speed and integrity to the modern enterprise, today announced an integration partnership with Sumo Logic’s cloud-native machine data analytics service.

Through the new partnership, users will be able to use OneLogin’s enterprise-grade identity and access management solution to enforce login policies across their entire application portfolio, while streaming events to Sumo Logic’s continuous intelligence service to monitor and visualize user activity and trends over time. The integration will extend Sumo Logic's visibility into logins for laptops (Windows and Macs), SaaS applications, and SAML-enabled Desktop apps.

“Sumo Logic is a leader in helping enterprises collect and analyze security data across their entire application environment,” said Tim Gunderson, vice president of business development, OneLogin. “Together, we are in position to give customers real-time, continuous intelligence into user behavior analytics to help modern enterprises better build, run and secure their entire organization.”

By gaining real-time visibility into user behavior, customers will be better able to understand how security threats could have started within a company, especially when it comes to phishing attacks, which are often the first step in a security breach. The integration will also allow customers to better respond to attacks in progress, as OneLogin’s event stream to Sumo Logic is significantly faster than a polling integration.

“Our joint customers use OneLogin’s leading identity and access management solution as a control plane for accessing cloud based applications and platforms. Combining this critical access and user behavior data with Sumo Logic’s advanced security analytics solution, provides unparalleled visibility and control for to both Sumo Logic and OneLogin customers,” said Randy Streu, vice president of of business development, Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic’s analytics platform used in combination with OneLogin event streaming equips customers with real-time actionable insights critical to securing their data across users, applications and devices.”

To encourage customers to try the integration, OneLogin and Sumo Logic will each be offering complimentary versions of their product for their respective customers. The OneLogin for Sumo Logic Plan will include free single sign-on and directory integration to provide customers with secure access to Sumo Logic through SAML SSO and multi-factor authentication while eliminating the need for passwords.

The free Sumo Logic for OneLogin Plan will include a free out-of-the-box dashboard for customers with an existing OneLogin account, which will allow users to see OneLogin event data, from logins to application sign-ins. This intel can help OneLogin customers monitor, track and audit data to identify and quickly resolve potential security threats.

Resources:

Blog Post: OneLogin Integrates with Sumo Logic for enhanced visibility and threat detection

OneLogin for Sumo Logic Page: Sumo Logic Single Sign On (SSO)

OneLogin App for Sumo Logic: The Sumo Logic App for OneLogin

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, machine data analytics service, delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,000 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth. Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.sumologic.com.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin brings speed and integrity to the modern enterprise with an award-winning single sign-on (SSO) and cloud identity and access (IAM) management platform. Our portfolio of solutions secures connections across all users, all devices, and every application, helping enterprises drive new levels of business integrity, operational velocity, and team efficiency across all their cloud and on-premise applications. The choice for innovators of all sizes such as Condé Nast, Pinterest and Steelcase, OneLogin manages and secures millions of identities around the globe. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit http://www.onelogin.com.