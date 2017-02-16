Andrew brings a tremendous amount of professional experience in growing and managing high-quality investment banking operations at a time when we’re poised to take our firm to the next level.

Bruderman Brothers, the family-owned third generation financial services firm, continues to strengthen its Investment Banking division with the appointment of Andrew Klein as Managing Director and divisional Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Klein will report to Oliver Pursche, CEO of Bruderman Brothers, and will be responsible for expanding the firm’s Investment Banking capabilities and operations while working with Wealth Management and Merchant Banking to deliver cross-divisional opportunities.

“Andrew brings a tremendous amount of professional experience in growing and managing high-quality investment banking operations at a time when we’re poised to take our firm to the next level," said Matt Bruderman, Chairman of Bruderman Brothers. “We look forward to Andrew’s immediate impact on recruiting and growth of our Investment Banking division and this appointment demonstrates Bruderman Brothers’ commitment to providing best in class middle-market strategic advice to our clients.”

Mr. Klein has 20+ years of experience in financial services overseeing strategy, planning, recruiting, process, and administrative functions. Most recently Mr. Klein was at Nomura Securities International, where he served as Chief Administrative Officer for Americas Investment Banking. While there, he oversaw rapid growth in the aftermath of the Financial Crisis – from a small U.S. operation with ten bankers to over 250 in six years, along with building a globally recognized full-service platform. Before joining Nomura, he was at TD Ameritrade and Merrill Lynch in business management roles.

About Bruderman Brothers

Bruderman Brothers provides advisory and investment banking services to a diverse array of clients, including: buy and sell-side advisory, equity sponsor advisory and financing, financial restructuring, and capital raising. With expertise in a broad range of industries including retail, apparel, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, logistics, and distribution, the firm plans to drive further growth in key areas with additional strategic hires over the coming months.