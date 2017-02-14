Water Marketing Funding Opportunity

The Bureau of Reclamation is seeking applications for a new WaterSMART water marketing strategy funding opportunity. Reclamation is inviting states, Indian Tribes, irrigation districts, water districts and other organizations with water or power delivery authority to cost-share with Reclamation and develop a water marketing strategy to help prevent water-related conflicts and contribute to water sustainability.

The funding opportunity is available on http://www.grants.gov by searching for funding opportunity announcement number BOR-DO-17-F014. Applications are due by April 19, 2017 at 4 p.m. MDT.

Reclamation is making approximately $3 million available for implementing water marketing strategy grants under this funding opportunity. The federal share of the total project cost will not exceed 50-percent. Applicants can apply for funding in either of the two funding groups.

In Funding Group I, up to $200,000 in federal funds per award will be provided to develop water marketing strategies. These strategies must be completed within two years with the applicants conducting the outreach, planning and scoping activities. In Funding Group II, up to $400,000 in federal funds per award will be available for more advanced water strategies. These strategies must be completed within three years and must include developing procedures and agreements needed to implement the water marketing strategy.

Water marketing refers to the lease, sale or exchange of water or water rights, or voluntary agreements governing water rights, water use or water management undertaken in accordance with state and federal laws, between willing participants.

Eligible applicants are a state, Indian Tribe, irrigation district, water district, or other organization with water or power delivery authority. Applicants must also be located in the Western United States or territories as identified in the Reclamation Act of 1902. Those not eligible include, but not limited to, federal government entities, institutions of higher education and individuals.

For more information on this funding opportunity please visit http://www.usbr.gov/watersmart/.