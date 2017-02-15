Better coordinated care begins with patient profiles that are based on accurate, timely, and meaningful data, which can be used for generating more precise treatment paths.

FitLyfe, a population health and wellness technology company, today announces FitMap, a tool built into the company’s flagship platform that automates the design of personal “treatment paths” based on the clinical analysis of EAP, wellness, medical, demographic, biometric, claims and psychosocial data. In addition to providing members with more clarity, insight and support to drive user-directed care management, the new coaching interface gives them easy access to expert guidance and support.

FitLyfe’s proprietary Clinical Intelligence (CI) technology generates highly personalized actionable care plans. It automates the proactive delivery of prompts for preventive screenings and timely recommendations, as well as clinical and wellness resources based on each patient profile. The interface is as clean and simple as the CI engine is powerful and complex, empowering users to take responsibility for their health by proactively – and automatically – giving them the information, tools and easy access to care that they need when they need it. FitMap is an analytics and reporting layer that sits on top of the CI engine, automatically generating personal patient profiles and treatment paths based on user health, demographic and psychosocial data. This expansion deepens the CI engine to bring in a broader scope of support to help members manage life more effectively.

“Better coordinated care begins with patient profiles that are based on accurate, timely, and meaningful data, which can be used for generating more precise treatment paths,” said Sam Salbi, CEO of FitLyfe. “The FitLyfe platform embeds safeguards to assure the integrity of data pulled from multiple sources, and gives members and care coordinators a consolidated view of everything they need to see and assess in a single screen, from diagnosis history to biometric data, FitMap then makes these holistic member profiles actionable, putting members on clearly laid out, highly personalized treatment paths that they can follow, while providing access to coaching for guidance and support.”

FitLyfe 360 is a “powerfully simple” SaaS health and wellness platform that applies advanced analytics and automation to streamline administration and improve user engagement, compliance and health outcomes. The platform consolidates the tools for engaging members and increases program participation through single sign-on (SSO) and an easy-to-navigate, user-configurable interface. Powered by the CI engine, FitLyfe 360 gives users access to all their health benefit programs, while automating the delivery of targeted and personalized health paths based on their own data.

The FitLyfe platform is 100% vendor-agnostic and provides comprehensive access to the best-of-breed vendor services (biometric screening, care coordination, outcome based tracking, coaching, weight management, etc.). This gives organizations ultimate flexibility to customize their design and continuously align it with the ever-changing needs and utilization habits of the user population. FitLyfe 360 shows organizations what is working and what is not, by giving administrators access to real-time participation reports for each program.

About FitLyfe

FitLyfe delivers custom-built health and wellness automation solutions that increase utilization and improve outcomes through personalized engagement. FitLyfe empowers and educates consumers to take responsibility for their health by providing “at your finger tips” tools and resources uniquely tailored for each health and lifestyle profile, as well as help navigate the ecosystem of benefits available in a one stop, single sign on environment. Organizations benefit from the ability to more strategically administer their incentive design and allocate their resources (their talent), track and measure trends and impact, reduce duplication and error, and ultimately cut costs through efficiencies, member retention, and improved health outcomes. For more, visit http://www.gofitlyfe.com.