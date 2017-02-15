Brooks International Staff and Leadership Team Promotions

Susan Houghton promoted to Brooks International's Director of Organizational Development “I’m very happy to announce the promotions of our Brooks International employees. All of these individuals have made such a positive impact on our organization and we are looking forward to all of their future contributions.”

Brooks International (http://brooksint.com) recently announced several staff promotions. Kevin Belovsky was promoted to Director of Assessment Quality and Susan Houghton will now be Director of Organizational Development as part of the Brooks leadership team. In the corporate office, Caryn Stumpfl was promoted to Director of Marketing and Communications, also a part of the Brooks leadership team, and Sophia Damasceno will move up as the Marketing and Communications Specialist. Morgan Baker, previous Corporate Operations Administrator has been promoted to the Corporate Operations Manager.

The Director of Assessment Quality is a key role within Brooks International. Belovsky (pictured) will provide executive support to Executive Analysts, Account Directors and Managers in the Brooks International Operations Department in the consistent delivery of Assessments and superior client satisfaction.

In her new role, Houghton (pictured) will lead and deliver transformational change, bringing executive teams and individuals in alignment with a prescribed outcome. She will conduct organizational development diagnostics such as structured interviews with client executive teams and extracting gaps in expectations.

Stumpfl, as the Director of Marketing and Communications, is now responsible for developing and managing the company’s annual strategic marketing and communications plans to support the Brooks International mission, goals and objectives. As the Marketing and Communications Specialist, Damasceno will be maintaining the corporate website and social media pages while executing the company’s corporate brand strategy and communications program. In Baker’s new role as Corporate Operations Manager, he will be responsible for managing all key meetings, from making all arrangements with off-site facilities and working with vendors to all communication and action items.

“I’m very happy to announce the promotions of our Brooks International employees. All of these individuals have made such a positive impact on our organization and we are looking forward to all of their future contributions,” said Brooks International Chief Executive Officer Lui Damasceno. For more information, visit http://brooksint.com or call 561.214.8800.

