Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale cruise port hotel adds new shuttle transportation routes More guests count on our cruise port hotel for pre and post cruise stay than any other hotel in the area. Our free shuttle transportation service is an integral part of our top-notch guest experience.

Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port, a budget-friendly, full-service cruise port hotel near Port Everglades and near the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) recently added new shuttle transportation routes to accommodate passengers and stay, park & cruise guests traveling through Port Everglades.

Guests staying at Rodeway pre and post cruise enjoy complimentary shuttle transportation service courtesy of a fleet of luxury Mercedes-Benz Sprinter shuttles to and from the Port Everglades cruise port and to and from the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. This Fort Lauderdale cruise port hotel also includes shuttle routes to the Port of Miami and Miami International to accommodate passengers & guests travelling to and from Dade County. With new cruise ships, such as the Harmony of the Seas and MS Koningsdam now sailing out of Port Everglades, additional shuttle routes were needed to accommodate all the additional passenger traffic.

The hotel's shuttle fleet not only services two major airports and cruise ports, but also includes destinations to various shopping areas around South Florida, including Aventura, Galleria and Sawgrass Mills.

All Rodeway Inn shuttle pick-ups, drop-offs and guest reservations are managed via the cruise port hotel's integrated web-based proprietary fleet and parking management system, BookAShuttle.com.

"We are excited to announce the addition of new shuttle transportation routes," stated Izzy Fintz, Hospitality Manager at Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port. "More guests, especially stay, park & cruise guests, count on our cruise port hotel for pre and post cruise stay than any other hotel in the area. Our free shuttle service is an integral part of our top-notch guest experience."

About Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise Port

Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port is a budget-friendly, full-service Fort Lauderdale cruise hotel in close proximity to popular South Florida tourist destinations such as Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Broward Convention Center, Port Everglades Cruise port and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Rodeway Inn is a top hotel for cruise vacationers, providing cruise port and airport shuttle services, long-term cruise parking as well as Day Rooms for disembarking guests.

Amenities include complimentary breakfast, heated outdoor pool, whirlpool tub suites, tour packages, tropical garden, guest business center, fitness center, Wi-Fi, a full-service Forgot Something gift shop and dining at the Marina 84 Sports Bar & Grill. For more information on Rodeway Inn & Suites, visit http://www.hotelftlauderdale.net or follow the hotel on Facebook. Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale is a member of Choice Hotels International, Inc.® (NYSE: CHH).