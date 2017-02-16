2016 was a terrific year for Jani-King of Oregon, and today our commercial cleaning franchisees are more profitable than ever, which sets the stage for a new phase of growth.

Jani-King of Oregon saw impressive growth in 2016, with the help of increased marketing efforts and franchisees joining the Jani-King family. Jani-King of Oregon is already looking at a bright 2017 future with new company initiatives, including expansion to new markets, strengthening partnerships, and the addition of team members.

“2016 was a terrific year for Jani-King of Oregon, and today our commercial cleaning franchisees are more profitable than ever, which sets the stage for a new phase of growth.” Jeff Freeman, Jani-King of Oregon’s President, Owner and Master Franchisee.

Jani-King of Oregon kicked off 2016 strong with the hiring of a digital marketing firm, increased advertising and targeting new franchisees statewide. The 2016 Eugene Olympic Trials also brought tremendous exposure for Jani-King of Eugene cleaning franchisees Michelle and Ed Powell, marking it as their third Olympic Trial event.

Entering into 2017, we can look forward to:



Jani-King of Oregon will be looking to expand to new offices in the Bend and Redmond markets in 2017. To further support branded franchise growth, Jani-King of Oregon will be continuing to expand into new areas of expertise with disaster relief, healthcare cleaning and hospitality cleaning services.

Jani-King of Oregon is excited to announce the addition of Kenji Matsuoka as Executive Director of Brand Services. Kenji is an entrepreneur who successfully operated one of Oregon’s busiest and famous restaurants for 16 years.

September brings the 2017 Oregon Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Annual Conference & Trade Show to Portland, and Jani-King of Oregon is excited to join and support vendors and attendees as they gather in Portland to discuss the state of the industry, regulatory issues and growth in America for healthcare. This will be the second consecutive year that Jani King Oregon will be a prime Emerald Sponsor for OASCA.

Jani-King of Eugene is excited to enter into its seventh year of service for the Eugene Emeralds and Jani-King of Portland will be commencing its third year of service for the Hillsboro Hops.

Jani-King has teamed up with ImCredentialed, a world leader in healthcare training, to launch a new and exciting online training system for Jani-King Franchise Owners and their employees to take on healthcare facilities cleaning throughout Oregon and SW Washington.

About Jani-King: Jani-King is the world's largest commercial cleaning franchise company with over 9,000 franchise owners worldwide. Founded in 1969, the company has over 120 regional offices in 14 countries. Through a network of regional support offices, Jani-King contracts commercial cleaning services for various facilities including healthcare, office, hotel/resort, manufacturing, restaurant, and sporting venues. The company has consistently been recognized as the top performer among commercial cleaning franchises.

To learn more visit: Jani-King of Portland and Jani-King of Eugene and Salem.

