WORKOUT ANYTIME Shows its Strength in 2017

WORKOUT ANYTIME, the 24-7 fitness concept, is off to a big start in 2017 with 11 new openings set for the first three months alone. The booming quarter comes off of a strong 2016, in which the brand opened 30 gym locations and was included on Entrepreneur’s 500 list for the first time.

The Atlanta-based health and wellness franchise placed 12th in Entrepreneur’s fitness category and holds camp in the top 60 percent of the list overall. WORKOUT ANYTIME attributes its success to offering some of the fastest-growing segments in fitness at a significantly lower price. The brand has managed to integrate a boutique experience with 24/7 accessibility and even HIIT concepts into the WORKOUT ANYTIME model.

“Our commitment to the very best model available in the franchise fitness industry has helped separate WORKOUT ANYTIME from the crowded pack,” said Mark de Gorter, COO of WORKOUT ANYTIME. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our corporate team and franchisees that we’re included on an elite franchise ranking and off to such an exceptional start to the year.”

WORKOUT ANYTIME has also introduced MX4, a small group High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) personal training program that’s been met with much excitement throughout the entire system. As one of the fastest growing trends in the industry, the franchise is able to implement this small-group training program without taking up a large footprint. Nearly 20 existing clubs have launched the program, and every new unit moving forward will offer it as well.

WORKOUT ANYTIME has a huge advantage in the fitness sphere, having signed 35 new units in 2016, along with the 67 sold for future development to add to the existing 121. The brand continues to expand and is able to provide new business opportunities for growth-minded franchisees. More than 60 percent of the clubs in the system are part of a multi-unit franchisee group, seeing the huge potential in operating multiple clubs. Furthermore, with experienced fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland at the helm of the company, WORKOUT ANYTIME is well-equipped to emerge as a frontrunner of value-price workout establishments in 2017.

“Word is getting out based on the success of our existing locations that this is a brand poised to explode across the country,” de Gorter said. “We keep it simple and remain dedicated to the basics, which has resonated in all of the communities where we’ve opened. We’re excited to enter more new states this year and are working with qualified franchisees to bring the WORKOUT ANYTIME model to even more before we close out the year.”

WORKOUT ANYIME’s impressive growth potential is powered by a passionate and growing system of franchisees looking to introduce quality fitness centers to more communities, whether in existing or new markets. For example, WORKOUT ANYTIME aims to expand in Florida and Illinois, where clubs are thriving. However, the brand is also exploring new territories, including top development market Milwaukee, which would mark the entry into Wisconsin altogether.

The 24-hour model and the fitness franchise segment continues to build strength and rise in popularity, and as competitors sell out territories, WORKOUT ANYTIME is primed for huge national growth across the U.S.

More information on the WORKOUT ANYTIME brand can be found on their website and for more information on the WORKOUT ANYTIME franchise opportunity, please visit: http://workoutanytime.com/franchising/own-a-club.

ABOUT WORKOUT ANYTIME: Atlanta-based WORKOUT ANYTIME is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week fitness concept with 100 units across the U.S. Founded by fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland, the company was formed to provide members with first-class fitness facilities at the lowest cost possible, while delivering a profitable and affordable business model to franchisees. Built on the founders’ motto of, “think big, keep it simple and do it with integrity,” WORKOUT ANYTIME is preparing for significant expansion into new territories by providing opportunities to business-minded entrepreneurs. Franchise opportunities are available and more information can be found on http://workoutanytime.com/.