Jeff Pedowitz, President & CEO, The Pedowitz Group “The sophistication of today’s educated buyer, coupled by the avalanche of new marketing technologies makes the job of today’s B2B marketer extremely challenging. CMO Insights shares the wisdom of today’s most successful and innovative thinkers."

Revenue Marketing™ consulting firm, The Pedowitz Group (TPG), announces CMO Insights, CMO Wisdom on Marketing Trends. The weekly Revenue Marketing video series is hosted by TPG President and CEO, Jeff Pedowitz, and features 1:1 conversations with B2B marketing thought leaders such as Scott Brinker, Jennifer Anaya, Brian Carroll, Michael Brenner, Joe Pulizzi, and others.

“The sophistication of today’s educated buyer, coupled by the avalanche of new marketing technologies makes the job of today’s B2B marketer extremely challenging,” notes Pedowitz. “The concept behind CMO Insights is to share the wisdom of today’s most successful and innovative thinkers. Each episode is filled with valuable lessons that listeners can apply to their own circumstances to help them meet the challenges within their own marketing organizations.”

During each 15-minute video interview, guests share their perspectives on strategy, skills, process, technology and content that fuels marketing transformation. Topics include: Major trends in modern marketing including marketing operations, content marketing and predictive analytics; How to grow profits with great content; What skills are required to grow from a traditional marketer to a modern marketer; How to drive rapid growth and leverage technology to scale, plus a slew of other pressing issues. Click here for ungated access to all current episodes.

CMO Insights launched in the Fall of 2016 with an interview with the former co-founder and CMO of Hubspot, Mike Volpe. Season One concludes with an interview with Scott Brinker, co-founder and CTO at ion interactive, editor of chiefmartech.com and program chair of the MarTech conference. Below is a complete listing of all guests, to date:

Peter Herbert, VP of Marketing, VersionOne

Jennifer Anaya, VP of Marketing for North America, Ingram Micro

Marvin Mason, CMO, Crisis Prevention Institute

Emily Reagan, VP of Lifecycle Marketing, Bazaarvoice Inc.

Brian Carroll, Consultant, Author and Speaker, B2B Lead Blog

Allen Gannett, CEO, Trackmaven

Saul Leal, GM, Family Share Network

Scott Brinker, Co-founder & CTO, ion interactive, chiefmartec.com Editor, Program Chair, MarTech Conf.

Sanja Dholakia, former CMO, Marketo

Lauren Pasquale, VP of Marketing, Fastaff & US Nursing

Michael Brenner, CEO & Author, Marketing Insider Group / The Content Formula

Joe Pulizz i, Founder / Author, Content Marketing Institute / Content Inc.

Edwin Choi, VP of Marketing, mobovida

Mike Volpe, former co-founder and CMO Hubspot

Asim Zaheer, CMO, Hitachi Data Systems

Steve Farnsworth, CMO, the Stevology Group

Jeremy Miller, Brand builder, Keynote Speaker & Author, Sticky Branding

