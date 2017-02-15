Our alliance with Covenant is a natural fit as the safety of our communities is our first priority and these security officers are on the front line

Covenant Services Worldwide and its affiliates Covenant Aviation Security, LLC and Covenant Security Services, Ltd (“Covenant”), one of the largest premier security companies in the country, has partnered with In-telligent to take its business of protecting people and property to the next level. With over 3,500 employees across the country, in both commercial and government sectors such as aviation, cargo, transportation, petrochemicals, and commercial and residential real estate, this partnership allows Covenant to deliver best-in-class solutions when dealing with diverse security challenges.

In-telligent’s distinctive features are transforming safety communication, including giving platform administrators the ability to deliver targeted messaging to people within geo-fenced areas and having the unique ability to override cell phone notification settings, ensuring that communications tied to life-safety are immediately noticed. The two-way communication platform also allows for users to easily alert an administrator of safety concerns. Further, messages sent through the In-telligent platform can alert users of danger or of safety concerns in their own language. This makes sure that there is no confusion in the messaging, especially in stressful situations.

“Safety has always been our top priority. In-telligent ensures we have a clear line of communication with our officers and the public. No other notification app has this ability,” said Mike Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Covenant. “We specifically educate and train our employees for the increasing threat of domestic and international terrorism so they can be equipped to deal with these issues. Through the utilization of the In-telligent platform, we will be better able to deal with any emergency situation.”

In-telligent alert messages are neither limited to terrorism nor to active shooter events. On a daily basis officers encounter situations where the need to notify the public is critical. Whether it’s related to a fire, a chemical spill, or even severe weather, no other mass-notification service can cost-efficiently reach as many people as quickly and effectively as In-telligent.

“Our alliance with Covenant is a natural fit as the safety of our communities is our first priority and these security officers are on the front line,” said Al Sutherland, In-telligent’s founder and CEO. “In-telligent was born out of a passionate desire to keep people safer and better informed during times of crisis. We are thrilled to be working with an extraordinary company like Covenant.”

About In-telligent:

In-telligent is a communications technology company dedicated to giving peace of mind to users by enabling them to be better informed, have greater awareness, and become more deeply engaged in their communities. Safety and performance are best-in-class, and is compatible with both Android and iOS powered devices. With unequaled functionality, and remarkable ease of use, the In-telligent platform builds awareness in a way that strengthens trust, heightens safety, and drives revenue.

About Covenant:

Founded in 1992, Covenant consists of two (2) operating businesses focused on security-related services. Covenant Security Services (CSS) is a certified woman-owned security services provider with certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Covenant Aviation Security (CAS) concentrates on aviation-related security services and is the largest security provider to TSA and select airports. As the largest privately-held American security company, Covenant delivers high quality, multi-site national programs for Fortune 500 clients and manages sophisticated protective force operations for the U.S. government. Covenant builds professional security teams focused on security, safety, training, and customer service.