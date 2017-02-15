Infinity Rehab Promotes Mark Wilhelm to Vice President of Sales

Infinity Rehab, a leader of contract rehabilitation services and health care network solutions, announced the promotion of Mark Wilhelm to Vice President of Sales. Mr. Wilhelm will continue to be responsible for the growth of Infinity Rehab by bringing the company’s innovative care management and creative population health solutions, designed to help care providers improve outcomes and turn data into actionable business intelligence, to customers throughout the country.

“Ever since Mark joined our team seven years ago, he has played an integral role in the growth of the company,” says Mike Billings, President of Infinity Rehab. “Mark will continue to lead the sales efforts for Infinity Rehab and oversee a team of regional sales directors as Infinity’s new Vice President of Sales. I look forward to Mark’s leadership in this role in continuing the strategic growth of the company.”

Mr. Wilhelm joined Infinity Rehab as the Denver-based Regional Sales Director in 2010 and was quickly promoted to National Sales Director in October of 2011. His extensive background in pharmaceutical and medical sales has helped Infinity Rehab expand into new territories and broaden its client base. During his career, Mark has led national sales efforts for such recognized brands as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Arizona State University and a Master of Science in Biology from Denver University. He calls Evergreen, CO home where he and his family enjoy a variety of activities and outdoor sports such as golfing, fishing and hiking. To date, Mark has climbed 42 of the 54 14,000 ft. peaks in Colorado.

“Infinity Rehab is well-positioned for strategic growth,” says Mr. Wilhelm. “We are a dynamic therapy provider due to our commitment to developing our therapists, national recognition for our leadership roles, and experience in value-based payment models. Our innovation around care pathways and IT that provide customers with market insight that they otherwise would be unlikely to obtain has set us apart from competitors. I am honored and humbled to be associated with such a first-class organization. I look forward to leading the sales team efforts as we continue to expand our loyal customer base and provide outstanding services.”

About Infinity Rehab

Vision Statement – Infinity Rehab will lead a post-acute care revolution by relentlessly pursuing unparalleled quality, value, and patient, customer, and employee experience. We will create an irresistible culture that inspires individuals to grow as leaders, clinicians, and innovators.

Established in 1999, Infinity Rehab is a leading provider of clinically intensive, comprehensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy in sub-acute, long-term care, home health, and outpatient settings. The company was founded and is led by a team of therapists. Infinity Rehab is a member of the Avamere Family of Companies and has operations in 13 states. To learn more, visit http://www.infinityrehab.com.