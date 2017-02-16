“Take the 5 decades of expertise in timing we tap into at Berkeley Nucleonics, and squeeze it into an OEM module about the size of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and you have an exciting alternative to benchtop DDGs,” trumpets Junior Choe Past News Releases RSS BNC Scientific offers IoT connected...

Berkeley Nucleonics Releases...

Berkeley Nucleonics is Now Offering...

The high performance Model 745-OEM Pulse/Delay Generator, a new release from Berkeley Nucleonics (San Rafael, CA), has no push buttons, no informational display, no bail or feet and no mechanical dial or toggles. What the timing generator does have is mind-boggling 250 femtosecond timing resolution and jitter down to 5 picoseconds. The miniaturized timing module can gate, syncronize, trigger or pulse various experiment components with time delays out to twenty seconds. With precision unmatched in the industry, both close to the trigger and with longer delays, experimenters can consolidate timing schemes around a single timing module and single trigger source. The rock-bottom jitter, both from an internal or external trigger, is ideal for timing lasers, imaging devices or data acquisition systems where multiple instruments or functions need to be coordinated from a single trigger reference.

“Take the 5 decades of expertise in timing we tap into at Berkeley Nucleonics, and squeeze it into an OEM module about the size of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and you have an exciting alternative to benchtop DDGs,” trumpets Junior Choe, a Timing Solutions Product Manager who works out of the corporate headquarters in Northern California. “As with all our OEM solutions, we can build custom designs to address unique power, packaging, interface or signal train demands.”

The Model 745-OEM ships with onboard MCX connectors to ensure high performance, fast rise time signals without the delays or noise inherent in cable harnesses or wired front panel BNC connectors. The standard unit is a 4 channel version with timing, delay, width and pulse amplitude adjustable on each channel. A variant with 8 channels is available also under $5,000. The scalable design can also be controlled with the factory supplied DDG-MUC software utility or web-panel interface, allowing hundreds of timing channels to be managed from a single web or PC application. For more information, see the webpage or youtube overview, or call the company from 6:00AM - 6:00PM PST. The company also offers live-chat online to discuss your custom timing needs.

Webpage - http://www.berkeleynucleonics.com/model-745-oem

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xe4mBask7eI