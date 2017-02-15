BrightMove Launches Affordable Small Business Pricing for Leading Applicant Tracking System Capabilities.

BrightMove Recruiting Software has launched a new pricing model to give start-ups and small businesses affordable access to versatile SaaS recruiting and HR tools.

In a highly competitive recruiting environment, BrightMove's new consumption-based pricing model (CM) gives small businesses and entrepreneurs pay-as-you-go access to high-quality recruiting and HR technology.

CM is designed for businesses that may recruit only a few people each year, or have too few users to commit upwards of $100 per month for high-level HR or applicant tracking system (ATS) tech capabilities. Start-ups and established businesses can sign up for CM with no contract or long-term commitment, no sales push, and the freedom to cancel anytime.

BrightMove CEO & Founder David Webb explained the goal of launching a consumption-based applicant tracking system: "We're committed to providing a feature-rich, enterprise ATS at an affordable price. This pricing model provides our customer an opportunity to leverage a world-class ATS without breaking the bank."

BrightMove's new pricing model boosts the competitive capabilities of businesses without the need to heavily invest in recruiting software. BrightMove's staffing and HR solutions save time, money, and give small businesses access to a robust recruiting platform that serves their talent needs for just pennies a day.

CM is designed for quick onboarding, intuitive use, and fast up or down scaling on a daily basis if needed. The CM model works like a utility, with daily usage sampling and full transparency on the BrightMove self-service billing portal.

"CM pricing is a business breakthrough for companies that need cost-effective, on-demand staffing and HR software to automate tasks, access talent pools, and track applicants," Webb said. "On all major browsers, Mac or PC, BrightMove levels the field by making high-quality recruiting software available for only the cost of services used."

About the company

BrightMove, Inc. is a leading provider of on-demand recruiting software for staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and corporate HR. Founded in 2005, BrightMove's 100% SaaS platform helps clients find the right talent for the right positions at the right time. The company's innovative brand of recruiting software is a system of choice for staffing and HR professionals seeking cutting-edge tools designed to help them successfully compete in an increasingly dynamic job market.

Media Contact

Chris Wing

Ph: 877-482-8840

cwing(at)brightmove(dot)com