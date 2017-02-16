The acquisition expands eMazzanti’s ecommerce offerings to aid clients in their transition from brick and mortar only to omni-channel retail operations.

eMazzanti Technologies, a New York City area retail IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP), announced today the formalization of an asset purchase of Liqui-Site Designs, Inc., a Nyack, New York-based digital marketing agency.

Liqui-Site offers custom website design and development, ecommerce, digital advertising, search engine optimization, pay-per-click, email marketing and automation as well as website hosting services. The agency’s clients excel in a variety of verticals, including manufacturing, publishing, entertainment and nonprofit, among others.

The acquisition expands eMazzanti’s ecommerce offerings to aid clients in their transition from brick and mortar only to omni-channel retail operations. eMazzanti’s retail POS systems and security, payment gateways, connectors and merchant services, combined with the new offerings, make it a one-stop shop for retailers seeking omni-channel retail technology and services.

“Our customers have always had great infrastructure and systems to reduce costs and drive revenue growth,” stated Carl Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. “Now, with the acquisition of Liqui-Site, we can help clients attract top talent, tell their story and increase advertising effectiveness to grow their brand.”

With an award-winning web portfolio across thirteen years, Liqui-Site brings digital marketing talent to the table as well as innovative web technology to deliver increased leads, sales and profitability for common clients. The agency’s mantra has been, “driven by relationships, solutions and social good.”

The Liqui-Site offerings provide a natural extension of services for eMazzanti’s customers. Clients will enjoy greater access to digital marketing creative resources and ecommerce expertise to enhance revenue growth opportunities. Primary industries targeted for the new services include retail, legal, professional services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified retail IT experts rapidly deliver cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support to increase productivity, data security and revenue growth for clients ranging from single store to high-end global retailers.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list seven years running, is a 2015, 2013 and 2012 Microsoft Partner of the Year, 2016 NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.