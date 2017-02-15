Yuma Visitors Bureau Honored by Arizona Game and Fish Commission

Linda Morgan accepts the business partner of the year award from James Ammons.

Linda Morgan and Yuma Visitors Bureau were honored by Arizona Game and Fish Commission as its business partners of the year for 2016. The award was presented by the AGFC vice chair, James B. Ammons, who is a third-generation Yuma native.

The award was one of 16 presented at a recent banquet in Phoenix to honorees who were selected at AGFC’s August meeting. The purpose of these awards is to recognize Arizonans who have contributed significantly to the conservation of the state's wildlife, its outdoor heritage, and the mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

"Because hunting, fishing, and watchable wildlife are major attractions for visitors to the Yuma area, I am truly honored to receive this award," Morgan said. "We value our close working relationship with Arizona Game & Fish and will continue to support its mission going forward."

AGFC establishes policy for the management, preservation, and harvest of wildlife, and makes rules and regulations for managing, conserving, and protecting wildlife and fisheries resources, as well as for safe and regulated watercraft and off-highway vehicle operations.

Morgan is the executive director of YVB, which has worked with AGFC on a variety of programs to promote fishing, hunting, watchable wildlife, and wildlife conservation. Ammons was appointed to a five-year term on AGFC in 2014 by Governor Jan Brewer.

AGFC has presented awards annually since 1991, with a total of 361 recipients having been recognized since the inception of the awards.

