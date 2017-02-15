The mid-range Canon EOS M6 is a compact interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, has just announced the latest cameras from Canon – the Canon EOS M6, the EOS Rebel T7i and the EOS 77D – are all now available for pre-order on the Adorama website.

Canon has just announced three new additions to its product lineup: a new mirrorless interchangeable-lens compact digital camera, as well as two new DSLR cameras for prosumers and novices alike. The mid-range Canon EOS M6 is a compact interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera with an optional eye-level electronic viewfinder. Optimized for the avid social media user, it’s perfect for travelers who can’t be weighed down by heavy gear. The EOS Rebel T7i is designed for beginners seeking to make the leap from point-and-shoot and smartphone cameras to DSLRs. Along with the EOS Rebel T7i comes the Canon EOS 77D, the new flagship of Canon’s APS-C sensor-based DSLR line.

Canon EOS M6

The new mid-range addition to Canon’s mirrorless digital camera lineup is more sophisticated than the M10 and M3, but not as complex as the M5 – employing the same 24MP APS sensor as the new EOS 77D and EOS Rebel T7i DSLRs. While the M6 does not feature a built-in electronic viewfinder, Canon has introduced the EVF-DC2, an accessory viewfinder with 2.36 million dot resolution that can be purchased separately and added onto the camera. The accessory EVF is also compatible with a number of additional Canon cameras.

The Canon EOS M6 features a light, compact design optimized for travelers who want the flexibility of interchangeable lenses. Ideal for millennial photographers looking for a compact, high-quality camera to boost the quality of their carefully curated images.

Canon EOS M6 key features:



24MP CMOS sensor

ISO range 10-25,600

Full HD at 60p

5-axis image stabilizer

3-inch flip-out touchscreen LCD monitor

Compatible with EF, EF-S, and EF-M lenses

The Canon EOS M6 will be available in April from Adorama for $779, body only, in black and silver bodies, with the 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens kit in black or silver for $899, or with the 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens in black or silver for $1,279. The EVF-DC2 is compatible with the EOS M6, M3, PowerShot G1X Mark II and PowerShot G3 X, and is available in black or silver from Adorama for $209.95.

Canon EOS T7i

The latest model in the popular Rebel series, the Canon EOS Rebel T7i, is designed with the easiest, most intuitive controls and features available. The T7i is ideal for new parents looking to capture daily milestones, existing Rebel users ready for a new camera, and smartphone photographers looking to transition to a true DSLR. The new T7i also features a full range of manual and automatic exposure controls, making it both user friendly and versatile.

Canon EOS T7i key features:

23MP CMOS APS-C sensor

ISO range 100-25,600

Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Flip-out 3-inch LCD touch screen

Feature Assistant

HDR movie and time-lapse movie

6fps burst rate

Dual-pixel CMOS AF

45-point all cross type AF system

The EOS T7i includes an expanded ISO range up to 25,600 (vs. the T6i’s 12,000) and a burst rate that was increased from 5 to 6 frames per second (fps). In addition, the camera also has the ability to capture HDR movies and time-lapse video for greater creative versatility. Users also have the ability to set up creative filters and utilize a feature assistant to help them through the camera’s functions.

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i is available from Adorama body only for $749, in a kit with the 18-55mm IS STM lens for $899, and in a kit with the 18-135mm IS STM lens for $1,299.

Canon EOS 77D

Canon is announcing a new flagship for its APS-C sensor-based DSLR line in the technologically innovative Canon EOS 77D. Optimized for advanced photography enthusiasts seeking greater creative control and more varied artistic options, the 77D is a full-featured camera and touts the title of the most advanced Canon DSLR with an APS-C sensor. Included within the mechanics of the 77D is a new 24MP sensor, improved light sensitivity and improved wireless operation.

Canon EOS 77D Key features:

24MP CMOS APS-C sensor

ISO range 100-25,600

45-point all cross-type AF system

Flip-out touch-sensitive 3-inch LCD monitor

7560-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor

HDR movie and time-lapse movie

6fps burst rate

Canon has updated the 70D’s 20MP sensor with a 24MP version, and improved wireless connectivity by adding Bluetooth and NFC. The addition of Anti-Flicker shooting has increased the number of autofocus points from 19 to 45, while the metering system has been redesigned by switching to a 7560-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor. The Canon EOS 77D is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

The Canon EOS 77D is available from Adorama body only for $899.00, in a kit with the 18-55mm EF-S IS STM lens for $1,049, and in a kit with the 18-135mm EF-S IS USM lens for $1,499. It can be pre-ordered now and is expected to ship at the beginning of April.

