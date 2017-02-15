Extensis Logo Attendees will learn about the latest trends and technology to effectively manage fonts and digital assets in creative workflows.

Extensis® announced today it will host an industry event titled “Future Tech for Creative Teams” on March 2, 2017 in New York, NY.

Featuring presentations from SANDOW, The Martinez Group, FADEL, Clarifai and Publicis Group, attendees will learn about the latest trends and technology to effectively manage fonts and digital assets in creative workflows.

Attendees will:



Pick up practical font management tips from the pros

Learn about font licenses, intellectual property law, and how to avoid legal landmines

Discover best practices to get more value from digital assets

See demos of the latest image recognition technology for digital asset management

Gain insights on the importance of managing content usage rights and restrictions

Event Details

TITLE: Future Tech for Creative Teams

DATE: Thursday, March 2, 2017

TIME: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (includes hosted lunch)

LOCATION: 3 West Club, New York, NY

COST: Attendance is free of charge

RSVP and Full Seminar Details: click here

Join the conversation: #extensisfuturetech

About Extensis

Celebrating more than two decades in business, Extensis® is a leading developer of software and services for creative professionals and workgroups. Their solutions streamline workflows, securely manage digital assets and fonts, and control corporate typographic branding. Used by hundreds of Fortune 5000 companies, Extensis’ award-winning server and desktop products include: Portfolio® for digital asset management, Universal Type Server® for server-based font management, and Suitcase Fusion® for single-user font management. Founded in 1993, Extensis is based in Portland, Oregon, and the United Kingdom. For additional information, visit http://www.extensis.com

