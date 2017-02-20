Julia Rasooly, Co-founder and CEO of PuraCath Medical Our approach will provide patients a chemical-free, technique-independent method for reducing bacterial and fungal contamination during peritoneal dialysis exchanges.

PuraCath Medical, an emerging company developing technologies to reduce infections in patients with catheters associated with peritoneal dialysis, announced today that it has published the result of its recent research on its ultraviolet (UV) light-based peritoneal dialysis catheter connection system in Peritoneal Dialysis International (PDI), the official Journal of the International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis. PDI is a major source of knowledge in the field of peritoneal dialysis and aims to promote the advancement of peritoneal dialysis knowledge through scientific publications and international scientific meetings.

“Publishing the result of our new research on our UV light-based peritoneal dialysis catheter connection system in PDI is a significant accomplishment for PuraCath team since it signifies approval of the data extracted from our newly designed device by the elite scientific society of peritoneal dialysis,” said Julia Rasooly, PuraCath Medical’s CEO. “We believe our approach towards reducing microbial growth through the use of our inexpensive technology will provide patients on peritoneal dialysis a chemical-free, technique-independent method for reducing bacterial and fungal contamination during peritoneal dialysis exchanges.” In vitro testing demonstrated the effectiveness of the UV light-based peritoneal dialysis catheter connection system in achieving a 4-log reduction of several microorganisms which are known to cause peritonitis in patients on peritoneal dialysis therapy. The mean log reduction of these microorganisms was 4.03 for Candida albicans, 4.73 for Staphylococcus aureus, and 5.29 for Escherichia coli. Here is the link to PuraCath’s article in PDI: http://www.pdiconnect.com/content/37/1/109.short

In 2016, PuraCath received 510(k) clearance for its FireFly Peritoneal Dialysis Connector Disinfecting System which gave the company permission to market the FireFly device in the U.S. The device is intended for use by patients on peritoneal dialysis therapy as a method of controlling air and touch contamination while performing peritoneal dialysis exchanges.

What is peritoneal dialysis?

Peritoneal dialysis is a home-based dialysis therapy that offers patients a more flexible and physiologically smoother dialysis option. Unlike hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis uses a patient’s peritoneal membrane to remove toxins and excess fluid from the patient. Peritoneal dialysis therapy permits patients to have a more regular diet and more flexible treatment times, improving their quality of life. Currently there are over 45,000 peritoneal dialysis patients in the U.S. with the number of patients on this therapy increasing over the past several years. The most common complications from peritoneal dialysis include peritonitis and infection around the catheter site.



About PuraCath Medical

PuraCath Medical, a Silicon Valley-based company, is dedicated to improving quality of life for patients by reducing the risk of infections. The Company is utilizing its technology platform, which was spun out of Stanford University, to develop novel, easy-to-use devices designed to reduce the risk of infections in patients with intravascular and peritoneal catheters in order to decrease infection-related hospitalizations and their associated costs.