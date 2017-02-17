Tom Dougherty

The Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation (Metro Denver EDC) has named Tom Dougherty, a partner in the law firm of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, co-chair of its industry affiliate the Colorado Energy Coalition (CEC).

The CEC is dedicated to strengthening the business climate in Colorado that supports all sectors within the energy industry—fossil fuels, cleantech, energy efficiency and conservation.

Dougherty’s law practice focuses on energy-related and other utility infrastructure projects including fossil-fueled and renewable-resource power generation, electrical, oil and gas transmission infrastructure, and water and sanitation systems.

He represents and advises a wide range of commercial, utility, energy, government, and private entities and individuals in public policy, legislative, regulatory, litigation and land use matters.

“Over the years, I have seen the Colorado Energy Coalition grow into a vibrant forum in which all participants in Colorado’s energy sector can come together to share views and information,” says Dougherty.

“The CEC has proven itself to be a ‘big tent’ in which different energy interests can unify in the common goal of creating a supportive public policy and business environment to grow Colorado’s balanced energy economy. I look forward to working with CEC members and Metro Denver EDC staff to build on the progress we have made so far.”

CEC members represent the industry, finance, law, government, education, and economic development organizations. It is housed at and staffed by the Metro Denver EDC.

About Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is an Am Law 200 commercial law firm for handling complex matters in litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas. Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie offices are located in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Phoenix, Reno, Silicon Valley and Tucson.