Detroit's Largest College Weekend Celebrates 20th Anniversary

More than 54 colleges & universities including the Historic Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) and several area middle and high schools will descend on the campus of Second Ebenezer Church February 24, 25 & 26, 2017 for a spectacular 20th Anniversary of College Weekend, announced Bishop Edgar L. Vann II today. In its 20th year, Second Ebenezer's College Weekend has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships and has reached more than 7,000 high school students and young adults with the promise of higher education.

New this year, a career fair sponsored by Ebsource, Second Ebenezer's workforce development program, is being added. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and learn about both internships and career opportunities at area employers.

A celebration of Black History Month, hundreds of students and their families are anticipated to participate, and all are welcome. Organizer Elder James Johnson said, "This event helps to shape the future for many metro Detroit youth. We are reaching out to all high school students and their parents and encouraging them to plan early. Going to college is a family affair. Economics alone make it out-of-reach for many. From understanding the value of higher education to financing college and preparing for the ACT and SAT exams, we provide all the resources they need to succeed. As always, we will be giving away scholarships and offering on-site admissions," said Johnson.

BATTLE OF THE BANDS!

Friday, February 24, 2017 @ 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Hot 107.5FM Host Kamal Smith & BET "Sunday Best" Finalist DeAgelo Gardner, more than 10 marching bands will compete for a cash prize of $500. Talented student musicians from Pershing High School, Cass Technical High School, Levi Middle School, Loving Academy Marching Band are among the schools that will entertain and compete at the Battle of the Bands! Tickets are $7.00 per person.

DETROIT'S LARGEST COLLEGE & CAREER FAIR

Saturday, February 25, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

On Saturday, February 25, from 10am-2pm, high school students, young adults and their families are invited to interface with 54 colleges from around the state and the country, as well as learn about financial aid, test preparation, student banking and a special workshop for parents as well. Admission is free and guests are encouraged to register online at http://www.secondebenezer.org.

Participating colleges and universities include, but are not limited to: Alcorn State University, Bethune-Cookman, Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Grand Valley State, Hampton University, Knoxville College, Michigan State University, Michigan Technical University, Miles College, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T, Oakland Community College, Oakland University, Ohio State University, Ohio Technical College, Philander Smith College, Prairie View A&M University, Spelman College, Tennessee State University, University of Detroit Mercy, University of Michigan Dearborn, Wayne State University, Western Michigan University and Xavier University.

COLLEGE SPIRIT DAY | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2017

College Weekend will close on Sunday with a major College Spirit Day Session led by DeAngelo Gardner of BET's "Sunday Best," at 10:00 a.m.

Second Ebenezer Church is centrally located at 14601 Dequindre, at I-75 and McNIchols, in Detroit. Telephone 313.867.4700 and visit http://www.secondebenezer.org.