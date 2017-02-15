A collaborative effort announced today between the Urban Land Institute Greenprint Center for Building Performance (Greenprint) and Measurabl will improve sustainability and building performance tracking for more than 20,000 commercial buildings covering 3.7 billion square feet around the globe. These properties constitute the collective portfolio of Greenprint members and Measurabl subscribers, who together represent the world’s largest database of sustainability-focused commercial real estate owners and investors.

Greenprint is a global consortium of leading real estate owners, investors, and strategic partners committed to improving the environmental performance of the real estate industry through value-enhancing strategies. In the past 6 years, Greenprint members have decreased energy consumption by 13.7 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by 16.5 percent, and water use by 10.9 percent, saving $42 million in utility costs in this past year alone. Measurabl is the most widely adopted sustainability software for real estate. Greenprint and Measurabl’s work supports the principle that what is not measured cannot be managed.

“Greenprint has been working with the real estate industry for nearly eight years to help our members track, report and analyze building performance to turn data into action. The industry’s data requirements continue to evolve; to that end, we are pleased to partner with a software provider that can innovate to meet the industry’s needs,' said Greenprint Executive Director Helen Gurfel. “As a signatory to the United Nation’s Paris Climate Accord through the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, Greenprint and its members are committed to working with the industry to promote transparency and utilize data to drive investment decisions.”

Greenprint members include industry leaders such as PGIM Real Estate, ProLogis, LaSalle Investment Management, and CalPERS, one of the world’s largest pension funds. These members add over 1.5 billion square feet to the more than 2 billion pre-existing Measurabl users, including CBRE Global Investors, Boston Properties, and USAA Real Estate Company.

“We’re excited to be selected as Greenprint’s new software partner after a thorough global diligence process. It’s a testament not only to the quality of our platform but our shared mission of empowering organizations with investment grade data and sustainability solutions. We look forward to advancing this mission,” said Matt Ellis, Measurabl’s Founder and CEO.

The Greenprint-Measurabl collaboration was established in part to reduce the complexity of sustainability data collection, management, and reporting. Moving forward, the extraordinary combined scale of Greenprint and Measurabl will provide the real estate industry a range of unique benefits including investment grade sustainability benchmarks for buildings and portfolios, as well as incomparable insight into relative performance benchmarks and trends.

Buildings are responsible for 40 percent of energy consumption, 25 percent of water consumption, and 33 percent of total global greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, the built environment has a key role to play in improving sustainability and mitigating climate change. The new Greenprint-Measurabl partnership will ensure that Greenprint members, who collectively manage over a $1 trillion in assets, have the most advanced data collection and reporting tools available.

