Collibra Expands Executive Management Team

Collibra, a leader in data governance software solutions for business users, today announced that the company has added three seasoned executives to its leadership team. These highly experienced professionals will support the company’s continued growth and expansion following a recent $50 million Series C financing round.

Joining Collibra are:



Anwei Li, Chief Financial Officer

Philip Carty, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations

Jarlath Doherty, Vice President, Chief People Officer

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Anwei, Philip and Jarlath to the Collibra senior leadership team. As organizations more frequently adopt data governance as a ‘system of record,’ it’s imperative that we invest in our leadership team to ensure we have the best resources to help guide Collibra through this next phase of global growth,” said Felix Van de Maele, Collibra co-founder and CEO.

About the Collibra Executive Team

Anwei Li, Chief Financial Officer

Anwei Li, a finance executive with broad experience in financial planning and strategy, will serve as chief financial officer. Prior to Collibra, she served as vice president of financial planning and analysis for King, a leading interactive mobile entertainment company, where she helped build a public company finance function, taking the company through its IPO and subsequent acquisition by Activision. She also served as director of financial planning and analysis and strategic finance at Clearwire where she was instrumental in raising billions of dollars in capital market transactions and the sale to Sprint Nextel. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and a Master in Business Administration from Northwestern University - The Kellogg School of Management.

Philip Carty, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations

Philip Carty brings more than 30 years of global sales leadership to Collibra. He will be responsible for identifying long-term global growth opportunities, penetrating new market segments, and enhancing enterprise customer engagements. Prior to Collibra, Carty was chief revenue officer at GoodData, a provider of cloud-based business intelligence and big data analytics software. Prior, Carty served as vice president of worldwide sales at MongoDB, where he built the global field team and expanded the company’s international footprint in EMEA and APAC. Carty also played a significant role as global vice president of sales at SuccessFactors, which achieved IPO and ultimately was acquired by SAP. Carty’s organizations are exemplified by high energy, passion for customer success, and taking market share in a highly professional manner.

Jarlath Doherty, Vice President, Chief People Officer

Jarlath Doherty is a veteran human resources executive. As chief people officer at Collibra, Doherty will be responsible for supporting worldwide organizational growth. Prior to Collibra, Doherty served as global talent operations & technology leader for LinkedIn, where he led a global team of more than 140 HR professionals in delivering services and consulting support to all global business functions. Doherty was vice president, global talent operations for Yahoo!. He holds both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science from University of Ulster.

About Collibra

As the leader in data governance software for business users, Collibra helps organizations across the world gain competitive advantage by maximizing the value of their data across the enterprise. Collibra is the only platform purpose-built to address the gamut of data stewardship, governance, and management needs of the most complex, data-intensive industries. Our flexible and configurable cloud-based or on-premises solution puts people and processes first – automating data governance and management to quickly and securely deliver trusted data to the business users who need it. Learn more at http://www.collibra.com.