Image fusion in the neurosurgery suite Our aim to deliver exceptional digital image quality under a variety of imaging modalities such as CT, MRI, or OCT is yet another exciting TrueVision innovation.

TrueVision Systems, Inc, a world leader in digital visualization and guidance for microsurgery, announced today it was issued a patent by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 24, 2017 for Imaging System and Methods Displaying a Fused Multidimensional Reconstructed Image for Surgical Applications.

The U.S. patent number issued to TrueVision is 9,552,660. This patent, the fifth for the company in less than eighteen months, provides a universal digital surgery platform that displays a live visualization from the imaging system and merges it with the multidimensional reconstructed image which corresponds to the surgical site. The visualization platform can be included with or retro-fit to existing optical systems, such as optical surgical stereomicroscopes and digital surgical microscopes.

“We are thrilled with the patent office’s continued recognition of our game-changing surgical technology,” said Forrest Fleming, TrueVision Chief Executive Officer. “Potential application of image fusion methods into a live surgical field of view could dramatically impact and enhance computer-guided and augmented reality visualization for neurosurgeons and ophthalmologists, among others, which we expect will translate to benefits for both patients and surgeons. Our aim to deliver exceptional digital image quality under a variety of imaging modalities such as CT, MRI, or OCT is yet another exciting TrueVision innovation. The implications for enhanced surgical efficiency, improved patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs are profound.”

This U.S. patent joins a growing portfolio of issued patents and pending patent applications that TrueVision holds as a result of its pioneering work in the area of surgical visualization and computer guidance.

TrueVision Systems, Inc. is a world leader in digital visualization and guidance for microsurgery. The company has developed and patented a digital surgery platform with integrated applications for existing surgical microscopes and a Digital Surgical Microscope (TrueScope®) to replace traditional optical microscopes. The company is focused on developing a suite of guidance applications and data integration modes for microsurgery to improve surgical efficiencies and patient outcomes. TrueVision is in use at hundreds of leading hospitals and institutions around the world for many types of microsurgery including neurosurgery, ophthalmology, ENT, plastics, endoscopy, endodontics and others. TrueVision’s technology is marketed within many surgical disciplines by leading medical device partners under a variety of brands including NGENUITY® (Alcon) and IOLcompass (Leica).