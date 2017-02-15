SelfHelpWorks Cognitive Interventions Our solution is exactly what employers are looking for in today's expensive healthcare climate, and brokers are perfectly positioned to deliver the good news

Rising healthcare costs and the latest hike in insurance premiums are squeezing employers, prompting organizations to search for solutions while creating an uncertain climate for benefits brokers. In response, SelfHelpWorks is now partnering with brokers to offer employers a unique cost-cutting solution that is missing from most corporate wellness programs. This gives brokers an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage by helping their clients solve an immediate problem.

SelfHelpWorks is America’s leading provider of video-based lifestyle and disease management programs. Over the past 15 years it has developed a suite of user-friendly online interventions to help employees eliminate unhealthy, tough-to-break habits that are not effectively addressed by standard wellness programming. The SelfHelpWorks cognitive behavioral training methodology is unique, the results are staggering, and experts consider the interventions the missing link in most wellness programs.

By partnering with SelfHelpWorks, benefits brokers have the opportunity to offer their clients a unique benefit that improves workforce health and productivity, reduces absenteeism, and drives down health claims costs. In return, the broker gains a valuable competitive edge for retaining clients, attracting new business and generating more revenue.

"SelfHelpWorks is the only suite of video-based cognitive behavioral training programs to target all the major health risks that drive costly chronic diseases,” said SelfHelpWorks founder, Lou Ryan. “Our interventions are unmatched when it comes to helping employees overcome tough issues like tobacco addiction, obesity, chronic stress, diabetes, or alcohol abuse. They are the most cost-effective method for creating a healthier workforce, which in turn leads to higher productivity and lower healthcare costs. Our solution is exactly what employers are looking for in today's expensive healthcare climate, and brokers are perfectly positioned to deliver the good news."

By partnering with individual brokers, SelfHelpWorks intends to create a connection that will truly benefit today’s employers. SelfHelpWorks will be showcasing its wellness solution and broker partnering opportunity at the upcoming Orange County Association of Health Underwriters (OCAHU) Business Development Summit in Costa Mesa, CA on February 21st.

"It's important to let brokers know that they still have the power to keep their clients happy, even in today’s seemingly adverse climate. Partnering with us allows them to gain a strong competitive advantage and take a leap in the right direction," Ryan said.

For more information on SelfHelpWorks, their philosophy, and their methodology, the website demo tour is a good place to start.

ABOUT SELFHELPWORKS, INC.

SelfHelpWorks is the leading provider of online video-based lifestyle and disease management interventions for reducing population health risk. The interventions produce sustained behavior change using an evidence-based cognitive behavioral training approach derived from cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). They target important issues such as obesity and unhealthy eating, tobacco addiction, diabetes, chronic stress, alcohol abuse and inactivity. The interventions are primarily offered by corporations interested in improving employee health and productivity, and by top tier value-based health and wellness providers. Users can access them privately and conveniently 24/7 via computer, tablet or smartphone.