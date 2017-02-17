The mission of the Port of Kalama is to induce capital investment in an environmentally responsible manner to create jobs & enhance public recreational opportunities. Spencer Creek Business Park construction and operational activities are projected to support more than 1,000 jobs and millions of dollars in new local economic activity.

The Port of Kalama Board of Commissioners has awarded a $1.2 million contract for Phase 2 site preloading and ground improvement of the Spencer Creek Business Park. The contract goes to Tapani Underground, Inc. a heavy civil construction company based in Battle Ground, Washington. Tapani was the company awarded build-out of Port of Kalama’s Haydu Park.

“The piles of sand moved onto the site are called a ‘preload’ for the ground improvement process that’s the first step to developing the site for Spencer Creek Business Park,” says Mark Wilson, executive director, Port of Kalama. “The purpose of the preload is to compress the native soils so that when buildings are constructed they doesn't settle and cause structural problems. The same holds true for roads. It can take anywhere from four months or more for a site to settle under a preload.”

The Phase 2 project at Spencer Creek Business Park will complete site preloading and occur in several numbered phases with a land settlement period between each phase. (A project map is included below.) The project includes:



Removing all sand above 26.5’ elevation from existing preloaded areas 1 and 2

Moving it in phases to preload areas 3 to 5 and filling area 6

Permitted clearing of some trees and vegetation, fences and structures

Compacting sand to 26.5’ elevation.

Upon completion of Phase 2, the entire 70-acre footprint will be prepared for development. The project is scheduled to begin late Spring 2017. General business activity at the Port will not be interrupted during this time.

About Port of Kalama East Port

In 2014 the City of Kalama approved the Port of Kalama’s proposal to annex 260 acres of Port property for both business and recreational purposes. The annexation made way for the Spencer Creek Business Park and Kalama’s new state-of-the-art recreational facility, Haydu Park, including the Kalama Fairgrounds. The multi-use business property is expected to boost the area’s economy and job opportunities while strengthening the city’s revenue base.

About Spencer Creek Business Park

The Port of Kalama last year began development of the 70-acre Spencer Creek Business Park, located north of Kalama River Road right off of Interstate 5. While East Port facilities will be built out over many years, business park construction and operational activities are projected to support more than 1,000 jobs and millions of dollars in new local economic activity. The facility will support a mix of light industrial, office, commercial and retail uses including:



Light industrial

Commercial/retail

Hotel

Convenience store

Dining

About Port of Kalama—Where rail and water meet

The Port of Kalama is located in Southwest Washington on the Columbia River and immediately off of Interstate Highway 5. The port exists to induce capital investment in an environmentally responsible manner to create jobs and to enhance public recreational opportunities. Port of Kalama's industrial area includes five miles of riverfront property adjacent to the 43' federally-maintained deep draft navigation channel of the Columbia River. The Port is served by the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads. There are over 30 businesses located at the Port of Kalama, employing over 1,000 people. Port of Kalama offers all the superior facilities businesses need to thrive, and an unsurpassed quality of life. The port offers shovel ready sites, a new Industrial Park, state of the art Marine Terminals and transportation accessibility to rail and highway all just a 30 minute drive to the Portland International Airport. Port of Kalama also offers high-bandwidth communications, with dual access fiber-optic service to Seattle and Portland. Properties currently available at the port for businesses wishing to expand and thrive: Visit http://portofkalama.com/available-properties/.

