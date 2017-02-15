AthleteTypes.com helps athletes build mental toughness Coaches love using SportsBoard to view the real-time physical assessment data. Now having the mindset results side-by-side will provide a complete, holistic evaluation of each athlete.

The Right Profile, the leader in athlete mindset assessment, coaching & development tools, and SportsBoard, developer of the only comprehensive athlete assessment platform, today announced a partnership to integrate their solutions. With this integration, SportsBoard customers will be able to seamlessly incorporate The Right Profile’s AthleteTypes results into their digital evaluations produced by SportsBoard.

At the core of the AthleteTypes system is the preeminent Troutwine Athletic Profile (TAP), which measures athlete intangibles such as mental toughness, competitive desire and confidence, all of which are important to athletic and personal success. Developed by The Right Profile’s co-founder and Chief Psychologist Dr. Robert Troutwine, the TAP has a 30+-year record of success with leading teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA, as well as the US Department of Defense. TAP customers, including teams such as the New England Patriots, San Antonio Spurs and Kansas City Royals, have together won more than 75 championships.

“We are excited to be working with SportsBoard to help us bring the AthleteTypes system results to their entire customer base,” said Dr. Troutwine. “Success in sports can be up to 90% mental and this integration will, for the first time, enable coaches and scouts to view our mental measurements alongside the physical testing data already available.”

Previously, joint users of SportsBoard and AthleteTypes had to log into separate online systems to view both physical and mindset assessment results. Cody Cejda, Director of Football Operations for Northwestern University, has managed both systems for Northwestern’s football team and summer camps. “Having the AthleteTypes mindset data flow directly into SportsBoard will be a huge improvement for our coaches and the visiting coaches to our camps,” said Cejda. “Coaches love using SportsBoard to view the real-time physical assessment data. Now having the mindset results side-by-side will provide a complete, holistic evaluation of each athlete.”

All SportsBoard customers can take advantage of the integration because the base package of the AthleteTypes system is free. This free version provides the AthleteTypes results for each athlete as well as team scoring and comparisons on the TAP Performance Traits of Mental Toughness, Coachability and Mental Performance.

“With the AthleteTypes objective mental assessment now a part of our SportsBoard offering, our assessment footprint is larger and more diverse than ever before,” said Gregg Jacobs, Founder and CEO of SportsBoard. “This partnership extends SportsBoard’s offering to deeper level, further validating it as the most comprehensive athletic assessment on the planet.”

About The Right Profile, LLC

The AthleteTypesTM system and the TAP are from The Right Profile, a leader in talent analytics integrating the latest technologies with predictive methodologies in behavioral science that transforms the way organizations and teams evaluate, coach and develop talent. The company’s cloud-based platform of assessments, reports and exercises help individuals and organizations in the worlds of athletics, law and business. Customers include the New England Patriots, Kansas City Royals, University of Texas, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Performance Trust Capital Partners. For more information, visit http://www.therightprofile.com.

About SportsBoard

SportsBoard is the first-of-its-kind athletic data solution that enables coaches/scouts to capture, manage, and share athletic assessment data. SportsBoard replaces clipboards with a customizable iPad/iPhone and cloud-based software solution, allowing coaches to do their jobs in a more efficient, digital manner. SportsBoard is used by hundreds of sports organizers (clubs, academies, camps, combines and leagues), colleges and universities, and professional scouting organizations. Our customers include US Women’s Soccer, NBA, Dartmouth College, Northwestern Football Camp, T3 Lacrosse, Rocky Mountain Hockey School, College Soccer Exposure Camp, Stanford Baseball Camp, Laxachusetts Lacrosse, Texas Baseball Ranch, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hockey Camp, All-American Baseball Center, and many others. Based in Sausalito, California and founded in 2011, SportsBoard is a registered trademark of West Shore Technologies. For more information, please visit http://sportsboard.io/.