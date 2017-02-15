The CASI healthcare conference promises big ideas, compelling thoughts, emerging trends and pure inspiration.

Be at the forefront of functional medicine by attending the second annual CASI (Clinical and Scientific Insights) conference for healthcare practitioners on

March 17-18th, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco. Offering a unique educational experience packed with the latest insights from the most respected, brightest minds in the industry, this one-of-a-kind event will inspire a new vision and path towards creating a more expansive healthcare system. CASI promises big ideas, compelling thoughts, emerging trends and pure inspiration.

The two-day innovative format ensures that attendees will get the most out of the CASI experience. Day one consists of dynamic, short-form 18-minute talks with speakers previewing what they will cover the following day. Day two, participants will choose one of two tracks where speakers will deliver detailed, didactic presentations with clinically applicable and usable interventions.

What you can expect:

•Learn From the Best: Cutting-edge clinical and scientific insights from nine of the most forward-thinking minds

•Personalize Your Learning: Choice of educational tracks, talks and topics that matter to you

•Network and Socialize: Special evening events where you can meet with old friends and new, and mingle with attendees and presenters

“This year, we are pleased to announce that Dr. Jeffrey Bland, considered to be the father of functional medicine and a man that has deeply influenced my career, will be delivering the keynote speech,” says David Brady, ND, Conference Chair and Chief Medical Officer for Designs for Health. “This user-friendly format along with the impressive lineup of speakers makes CASI truly the only healthcare conference of its kind.”

Seating is limited and early registration is encouraged. Hotel discounts are available through February 24th. Continuing education credit will be offered through the University of Bridgeport. Learn more and register now at http://www.casi2017.com.

CASI 2017 is made possible through its sponsors, Designs for Health and the University of Bridgeport.

Designs for Health, a family-owned professional brand, offers high quality dietary supplements and medical foods exclusively to health care professionals and their patients. Guided by their founding philosophy of “Science First”, the company holds an unwavering commitment to research-driven, synergistic formulations with meaningful quantities of therapeutic ingredients, maximizing the potential for successful treatment outcomes. For over 25 years, Designs for Health has been the healthcare professional's trusted source for not only product innovation but leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions supportive to practitioners worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.designsforhealth.com or call 800.847.8302.

###