Hyperdrive Announces Advisory Board

Hyperdrive, a connected car startup focused on making people better drivers through gamification, has announced the creation of its Advisory Board. The board, designed to guide the company on its initiatives including product development, partnerships, user acquisition and financing, is comprised of four industry leaders in their respective domains of expertise.

Hyperdrive is proud to announce Jason Fass, Gabriel Griego, Jeff Han and Darrell Rodriguez as the four founding members of its Advisory Board.

“I am extremely pleased to have Darrell, Gabriel, Jason, and Jeff join our Advisory Board. Their blue-chip experience will be invaluable as we grow toward becoming the de-facto standard for helping people drive better,” said Jason Wiener, CEO of Hyperdrive.

Hyperdrive was founded in 2016. It followed Mr. Wiener’s participation in the Toyota Onramp 2015 Smart Mobility Challenge which he won the grand prize with his idea, M-iRoad, enabling Toyota’s 3-wheeled smart mobility vehicle, the i-Road, to adapt its configuration based on the driver’s use case. More info about Onramp 2015 and Mr. Wiener’s winning submission can be found at http://bit.ly/MiRoad2015

Hyperdrive Advisors

Jason Fass: Jason Fass is a results-driven industry leader boasting over 15 years’ experience in team building, staff management, and business development. His career is deeply rooted in the technology sector, where he has held positions in product management for leading companies such as Apple, Cisco, and Jawbone. Aided by his determination and unwavering focus, he has led product, marketing, sales and business development teams within Fortune 500 companies and high-growth, venture-backed startups.

Observing a critical market opportunity for sensor-based products, Fass founded Zepp Labs in 2012. The world’s fastest growing Sports Technology company, Zepp has since revolutionized the way individuals practice, play, and experience sports. Jason received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Florida and an MBA from Pepperdine University. When he’s not revolutionizing the tech world, Jason can be found exploring the trails of Demo Forest and UCSC, bombing around on his mountain bike, kiteboarding at 3rd Ave, and spending time with his family.

Gabriel Griego: Gabriel Griego knows that a company’s success starts with visibility. With over 25 years of experience building brands and boosting company growth, he demonstrates an exceptional capacity for sales and marketing leadership and strategic brand development. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. Working with sports and athletic powerhouse companies such as PowerBar (where he started his career), Game Ready, Wesabe and AlterG, he has held a variety of esteemed positions including Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and Director of Brand Communication.

After establishing a successful brand in the sports medicine industry, Gabriel became the Vice President of Marketing for AlterG, makers of the Anti-Gravity Treadmill. Gabriel's initiatives helped grow AlterG to over 3,000 installations and over 1 Million consumers using it, worldwide, establishing them as a trusted name for healthcare professionals and consumers alike. With his instinct for business development and track record for facilitating unprecedented company growth, Gabriel is an invaluable team member in this exciting new venture. On the weekends he hikes in the East Bay hills with his kids, ventures up to Tahoe to snowboard or plays music with friends.

Jeff Han: Jeff Han is a seasoned technology leader with a flair for creating one-of-a-kind product experiences. Currently working on his third startup, Jeff was previously General Manager for Surface Hub at Microsoft, where he led a world-class interdisciplinary team of display hardware, manufacturing, software engineers and interaction designers from research lab prototype to acquisition to a billion dollar enterprise communication business. Lauded for his 2006 TED Talk appearance, Jeff is infamous for the dramatic live demonstration of a multi-touch interaction interface that preceded both Apple’s iPhone and Microsoft’s Surface table. Driven by a passion for technology and an entrepreneurial spirit, he continues to challenge limitations and push boundaries in the field.

Jeff studied electrical engineering and computer graphics at Cornell University, where he worked on CU-SeeMe, an early internet multi-party videoconferencing application, which subsequently led to his first startup in the late 90s, and has ever since been dedicated to researching and productizing advanced user interfaces. In 2009, Jeff received the Smithsonian’s National Design Award in the inaugural category of interaction design. In 2008, Jeff was named one of the “Time 100” most influential persons of the year. Jeff continues to be involved with and contributes to the research communities.

Darrell Rodriguez: Darrell Rodriguez, interactive and entertainment media executive, has brought his acumen for efficient, results-driven production and business strategies to some of the biggest creative enterprises in the video gaming industry. With over twenty-five years of experience, Rodriguez has served as President of LucasArts, Chief Creative Officer at International Game Technologies, and CEO of Trendy Entertainment. He proudly spearheaded the growth of LucasArts’ most successful internally-developed game launch in the last three decades.

Rodriguez earned his Undergraduate Degree in Landscape Architecture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. His natural charisma, technical expertise, and can-do attitude have met with soaring success in a number of key management and oversight roles in the entertainment and technology industries. Additionally, Rodriguez directed development and administration of titles within the Medal of Honor, Command & Conquer, SSX, NBA Street, FIFA Street and Marvel franchises as Chief Operating Officer of EA Los Angeles and Assistant Chief Operating Officer of EA Canada. A gamer guru at heart, he is proud to be riding Hyperdrive’s wave into the future.