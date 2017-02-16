Be Mine It’s been a dream of mine to honor these special heart babies, and February felt like the perfect time.

Cotton Babies, Inc. has caught the love bug! Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the natural parenting retail store and manufacturer, along with its customers, is making a donation of over $14,500 from the sales of a new cloth diaper design affectionately called “Be Mine” to The Children’s Heart Foundation, an organization dedicated to funding the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of Congenital Heart Defects.

Cotton Babies’ loyal customers were excited to raise money for such a worthy cause. The new print features red, pink and black hearts and arrows on a white background. The print was a hit with customers, and most styles sold out within a single day. Be Mine was created in honor of a few special little members of the company’s Facebook group, Cotton Babies: The Mob, who were born with Congenital Heart Defects.

By modernizing cloth diapers with easy-to-use designs and adorable prints like Be Mine, the company has made strides in recent years to make cloth diapers mainstream again.

“We’re excited to kick off the year with a loveable print. It’s been a dream of mine to honor these special heart babies, and February felt like the perfect time. Cloth diapers are no longer just about safety pins and plastic pants, the new designs are stylish, as easy to use as disposable diapers, and easier on parents’ wallets,” said Jennifer Labit, Cotton Babies founder & CEO. In fact, switching to cloth diapers can save a family up to $1200 from birth – potty training.

“We are honored to receive such a generous donation from Cotton Babies," said William Foley, Executive Director of The Children’s Heart Foundation. "The research this donation will fund will have an impact on the 40,000 babies born each year, in the U.S., with a congenital heart defect. It is through the continued funding of research that we will find the answers to long standing questions about CHDs, the most common birth defect in the world."

About Cotton Babies

Calling Fenton, MO home, Cotton Babies is a privately held market leader in the juvenile product industry and a diverse retailer, offering cloth diapers and a wealth of other products designed to make parenting easy. Cotton Babies is a socially active organization supporting outreach and diaper grant programs for financially underprivileged families. CEO Jennifer Labit is a founding chair of the Real Diaper Industry Association for manufacturers, retailers, diaper services, health care providers, and other parties interested in supporting the cloth diaper market. Cotton Babies products are sold on CottonBabies.com and through independent juvenile products stores and major retailers. Cotton Babies diaper brands include bumGenius™, Flip™, and Econobum™. Find Cotton Babies on Facebook, Pinterest, and the OEKO-TEX® Buying Guide. CottonBabies.com, @cottonbabies

About The Children’s Heart Foundation

Established by Betsy Peterson in 1996, The Children’s Heart Foundation (CHF) is the country’s leading national organization solely committed to congenital heart research funding. Since 1996, CHF has independently funded 72 research projects with nearly $8.7 million. In addition, CHF and the American Heart Association have collaboratively funded 14 research projects with nearly $1.8 million through the Congenital Heart Defect Research Awards, bringing CHF's total amount funded to over $9.6 million. CHF is a national 501(c)(3) tax‐exempt charitable organization, whose mission is to fund the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of congenital heart defects. For more information, please visit: http://www.childrensheartfoundation.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.