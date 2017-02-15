Applied Systems and Applied Client Network Announce Applied Net 2017

Applied Logo

Applied Systems and Applied Client Network today announced the opening of registration for Applied Net 2017, the world’s largest gathering of insurance agents, brokers and insurers and the flagship conference for users of Applied software. Applied Net 2017 will take place Sept. 25 – 28 at the luxurious MGM Grand Las Vegas.

“Applied Client Network’s partnership with Applied Systems continues to build a strong foundation based on collaboration and mutual success of our shared members in the digital age,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “We look forward to engaging new members and industry leaders at this year’s Applied Net as we explore the latest innovations and trends influencing our industry.”

This year’s conference theme, The Digital Transformation of Insurance, focuses on how agencies, brokerages and insurers that embrace digital transformation are well positioned to adapt to today’s customer service realities and capitalize on new business opportunities. As the leading forum for innovation and education, Applied Net 2017 promises more than 200 educational sessions, inspiring keynote presentations and networking opportunities to explore how to take advantage of the opportunities created by the digital transformation of insurance.

“Year after year, Applied Net brings together the largest global gathering of independent agents, brokers and insurers to address technology and industry developments,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This year’s Applied Net will evaluate how new innovations are changing consumer expectations and driving digital transformation across the insurance industry.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Applied Client Network

Applied Client Network is the only independent global user community for Applied Systems solutions. Applied Client Network provides users cutting-edge education, industry advocacy, peer-to-peer networking to share real-time information and direct product influence with Applied Systems to help insurance agencies and brokerages achieve better business results. Learn more at appliedclientnetwork.org.