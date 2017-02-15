IVANS Announces IVANS Connect 2017

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, today announced the opening of registration for IVANS Connect 2017, the insurance industry event dedicated to advancing the insurance industry’s exchange, connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies and the insured. IVANS Connect 2017 is Sept. 24 – 25, 2017 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas and coincides with Applied Net 2017, the flagship conference for users of Applied software and the world’s largest technology event for independent agents, brokers and insurers. Registration is now open.

Hosted by IVANS, the conference features powerful educational sessions specifically designed to demonstrate and discuss the many benefits of digital distribution and automated servicing throughout the insurance lifecycle. This unique event offers new, actionable insights on how to leverage the IVANS network of more than 30,000 agencies and 380 MGAs and insurers to identify new business opportunities and markets, as well as data-driven market insights, to drive profitable growth. In addition to IVANS Connect, insurers and MGAs will have the opportunity during the Applied Net conference to participate in more than 200 educational sessions, inspiring keynote presentations and networking opportunities that will explore how to take advantage of the opportunities created by the digital transformation of insurance.

“The digital transformation of insurance is providing new, innovative ways for the industry to distribute products and service customers,” said Thad Bauer, vice president and general manager, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Connect is a unique forum for key industry stakeholders to participate in powerful educational sessions and networking to further recognize the benefits of increased connectivity throughout the insurance lifecycle.”

Register now for IVANS Connect 2017

Join the conversation on Twitter with hashtag #IVANSConnect

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the property and casualty insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 30 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 30,000 independent insurance agencies and 380 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.