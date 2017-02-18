Pachika Meditations has certified trainers that teach simple tools and techniques that help with stress reduction and that bring harmony to one's life. Pachika’s unique method is to apply meditation techniques to every class offered because that reduces the anxiety of learning and allows better assimilation of the new learning. Every class has simple practical exercises that can be done anytime such as breathing techniques. Classes are intended to cover one of these 3 main areas: mind, soul, and body. There are 5 unique classes to choose from in the New 2017 Schedule.

According to Tara West, Mindful Instructor, “Research continues to prove that a Meditation practice can have multiple wellbeing benefits; and even though it is a simple relaxing technique, people think it is difficult or that it belongs to certain beliefs. Current programs are expensive and many people have limited knowledge about the topic. We want to offer an alternative to the community and teach classes incorporating meditation techniques, so people can have the experience. We want to contribute to our community and plant a seed of happiness and see it grow. Our intention is that after taking our classes, students start practicing on their own and transform their lives.”

Pachika Meditations also announced that they are in the process of completing the Mindful School Project; which offers one or two days a week classes to selected schools in the Northwest Arkansas area. The program consists of teaching basic relaxation techniques to Teachers and Students from kindergarten to 12th grade. Mindful educational programs are proving to develop students’ self-control, attentiveness and respect for other classmates, enhance school climate, and improve performance among others.

Pachika Meditation Studio is located at 1747 N College Av., Fayetteville, AR. For more information contact us at meditationstudio(at)pachika(dot)com.