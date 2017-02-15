kintone “We believe there is a tremendous growth opportunity for kintone in the U.S. -- that’s why we’re doubling down on our investment in the U.S. market and concentrating on growing our business here in 2017,” said Osamu Yamada, President, kintone.

kintone, provider of a leading low-code custom-build business applications cloud platform, today announced the expansion of U.S. operations with a new National Sales Director, Bill Kennedy, and the promotion of Osamu Yamada from CEO to President of kintone. Formerly Chief Operating Officer, Dave Landa, who in 2014 helped establish kintone’s U.S. headquarters, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Achieving triple-digit growth in the U.S. and more than 80% growth globally in 2016, kintone’s rapid expansion helped push cloud sales of parent company, Cybozu Inc, to exceed on-premise software sales for the first time in its 20-year history -- after launching its cloud platform just over five years ago in 2011.

Yamada has been with Cybozu, the number one collaboration and office solutions provider in Japan, since 1999 and helped bring the company public in 2000. In addition to his new role as President of kintone, Yamada is now Executive Vice President and Chief Global Officer of Cybozu, Inc. He’s held a variety of executive leadership roles in finance, human resources and administration. As an internationally recognized expert on progressive company work culture, Yamada brings insight into how innovative human resource policies can have a transformative impact on a company’s long-term success.

In addition to aggressive expansion in the U.S., kintone also established an office in Sydney, Australia in 2016, joining China and Vietnam in efforts to increase its reach globally.

“We believe there is a tremendous growth opportunity for kintone in the U.S. -- that’s why we’re doubling down on our investment in the U.S. market and concentrating on growing our business here in 2017,” said Osamu Yamada. “As we build our U.S.-based senior executive team, we’ll be able to further execute on our plans to bring kintone’s low-code, aPaaS platform to more lines of business and operations managers who need a faster, agile approach to application development.”

According to Dave Landa, who architected the company’s growth in the burgeoning low-code Application Platform as a Service (aPaaS) market, Yamada’s promotion, and the addition of Kennedy, will allow kintone to both expand and focus the company’s U.S. sales efforts.

“kintone is about empowering anyone to be a developer and transform their world of work to be more efficient, collaborative and an overall more fun environment,” said Dave Landa. “With Osamu’s vision and leadership, kintone is set to make a significant impact globally and especially here in the U.S. We’re thrilled that Bill, with his extensive cloud software sales and business development experience, has joined us to help take kintone’s sales team to the next level.”

New National Sales Director Bill Kennedy spent the past 20 years driving rapid growth for SaaS industry leaders, including Active Network, the original and world’s largest online event and activity management software provider, and Act-On Software, one of the world’s fastest growing marketing automation companies.

“I’m very excited to join the kintone team,” said Bill Kennedy. “kintone is a game changer. The platform enables incredibly rapid, agile, inexpensive, and yet secure custom business application development and deployment by foregoing the need for expensive and very scarce developers. Rather, it empowers the business and operations managers who know their processes best to become ‘citizen developers.’ The team has laid a great foundation for success that I’m excited to help build upon.”

About the kintone low-code platform

The kintone no-code/low-code approach leverages agile IT best practices to empower lines of business owners and operators to create custom applications while working within secure and compliant IT-governed environments. kintone’s enterprise-level data security standards provide companies with granular permission controls, platform and record-level audit logs, SSL-only connections, 512-bit key length Data at Rest encryption, 2-factor authentication and SAML-based Single Sign-On (SSO). Featuring multichannel collaboration with native mobile apps that include analytics, kintone integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other services via APIs, custom plugins and the Zapier integration hub.

About kintone Corporation

San Francisco-based kintone is making teamwork better with an agile, cloud-based, no-coding required business application development and deployment platform. kintone empowers teams of all sizes to collaborate and solve business process inefficiencies by rapidly creating custom database and work flow-driven applications with robust analytics. Custom applications built with kintone range from CRM, project management, asset management, SCM, and much more. More than 5,500 companies have built, deployed and use over 300,000 applications on kintone. kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc, a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit https://www.kintone.com/