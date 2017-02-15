Dylan Kaufman Joins Yosemite Analytics Advisory Board

Dylan Kaufman I am looking forward to helping Yosemite Analytics operate and optimize their Birst platform for the SME market, and to working with Yosemite’s partners and customers as we all expand the reach and impact of this industry-leading BI & Analytics solution.

Dylan Kaufman, an internationally respected Birst technical expert, consultant, and speaker, has joined the Yosemite Analytics (http://www.yosemiteanalytics.com) Advisory Board as Principal Architect and Technical Advisor.

Dylan was the founding member of the Birst Professional Services team when he joined Birst in 2006. He worked for Birst for seven years and has been an independent Birst consultant for the last three years.

Dylan is an expert in most areas of the Birst BI & Analytics platform, especially in the areas of data modeling, data delivery, and performance tuning. He provides services related to the Birst platform including:



Implementation of data models, ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load), reports, and dashboards

Performance tuning for data loads and front-end query

Mentoring of Birst admins and power users

Birst/BI project architecture, strategy, and roadmap

Birst/BI process automation design

Birst platform use and management

General BI planning and architecture

Kaufman said, “I am looking forward to helping Yosemite Analytics operate and optimize their Birst platform for the SME market, and to working with Yosemite’s partners and customers as we all expand the reach and impact of this industry-leading BI & Analytics solution.”

“Dylan is an internationally-recognized figure in the Birst community and has established himself over the last ten years as an expert in practically every area of the Birst platform. We are delighted to be working with Dylan,” said Bob Abernethy, President of Yosemite Analytics. “Dylan’s unique background and his extensive experience with Birst make him a valuable member of our team as we go to market with our specially-designed Cloud BI solution for SMEs – which we define as any organization with annual revenue up to $250 million.”

“Dylan knows Birst inside and out, having worked on a wide variety of Birst implementations throughout the last ten years. We are happy to be able to bring his expertise to the SME market, even to those companies that don’t have the IT budgets of their larger competitors.”

About Yosemite Analytics

Yosemite Analytics is a Phoenix-based BI & Analytics SaaS company that offers cloud-based enterprise BI solutions. Yosemite specializes in providing BI solutions priced and packaged for SME companies. In December 2016, Yosemite Analytics announced their specially-designed partnership with Birst Inc. which brings unique Cloud BI capabilities to the global small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) market. More information about Yosemite Analytics can be found at http://www.yosemiteanalytics.com.

Contact:

Americas: cthomas(at)yosemiteanalytics(dot)com

Asia-Pacific: apac(at)yosemiteanalytics(dot)com

Europe, Middle East, Africa: emea(at)yosemiteanalytics(dot)com