Freshdesk Opens Data Center In Frankfurt

Freshdesk, the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, today announced the opening of a new European data center in Frankfurt, Germany. The Frankfurt data center will backup data in Germany, adding an extra level of security as Freshdesk's customer base continues to grow within Europe.

“Customer data security is exceptionally important to Freshdesk,” said Arun Mani, Managing Director Continental Europe at Freshdesk. “After opening our office in Berlin last year, we prioritized getting the data center up and running so that we can provide the level of protection our local customers need.”

The new data center, ISO 27001 certified, allows for both local and global Freshdesk customers with a European presence to host their data in Europe. Freshdesk products are already localized for multiple European markets so customers can use the SaaS products in the language they are most comfortable. Customers are also able to manage billing in Euros, making billing seamless and easy to manage in the local currency.

Freshdesk opened their Berlin office in June of 2016, led by Mani. The team has quickly grown to 15 team members in order to support the needs of customers in Continental Europe. The company now has 100,000 customers and five offices across the world. “As we’ve continued to expand globally, we’ve seen significant growth and demand for our products in Continental Europe and we intend to continue our investment in the region.” continued Mani.

The SaaS company will be a main sponsor at this year’s CCW Conference & Trade Show for Customer Service and Contact Centre where a range of products and product developments will be presented. Leading up to CCW, Freshdesk will host its second Customer Happiness Tour in Berlin on Monday, February 20 with speakers from Berlin School of Digital Business, celexon, idealo, Perdoo and Ringier AG. To register for this event, please visit: http://customerhappinesstour.com/events/2017/berlin/20-feb/

