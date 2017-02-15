IXIASOFT announces the availability of its new DITA CMS web platform

IXIASOFT ...DITA is shifting from technical writers to a much wider audience such as engineers, SMEs ...” said Eric Bergeron, IXIASOFT CEO. “The DITA CMS web platform is ... using the company’s full knowledge to optimize technical documentation quality...

IXIASOFT, a global leader in the Component Content Management Systems (CCMS) marketplace, announced today the availability of a new, intuitive web platform which extends the reach of DITA CMS to non-technical writers. Integrating these users into the documentation process and fully leveraging their knowledge will result in increased content accuracy and overall team productivity.

By using the DITA CMS’s new web platform, organizations will:



Facilitate the contribution of content: content contributors will find it easy to provide content through a very intuitive web interface

Streamline the review process: documentation review processes often require many back and forth between users and are not performed in the context of a controlled environment. The new web platform will make it easy to track changes which is imperative within regulated industries.

Optimizing user experience was a key driver when designing the new IXIASOFT DITA CMS web platform. It truly connects employees together and enables them to easily engage in the documentation process.

“Gaz Métro has many contributors that need to be included in the documentation process. These people fall into a number of categories including trainers, firefighters and engineers. One thing they all have in common: they don’t know DITA and never will! They really need a tool that is easy to use and intuitive” said Raymond Bissonnette, Senior Advisor, Learning & Training. “We are currently testing IXIASOFT’s new web platform which we believe fits the bill! From what we’ve seen so far: it’s a slick product and will be a valuable addition to our toolchain.”

The DITA CMS web platform offers:

Microsoft® Word-like experience – intuitive interface allowing anyone to easily create and edit content, track changes, add comments and manage images

No DITA knowledge required – DITA complexity is hidden from the users

User-friendly interface – easy-to-use web platform for optimized collaboration between technical writers and SMEs/engineers/reviewers

“Studies have shown that DITA is shifting from technical writers to a much wider audience such as engineers, support teams, SMEs and reviewers” said Eric Bergeron, CEO of IXIASOFT. “The DITA CMS web platform is all about using the company’s full knowledge to optimize technical documentation quality, in an easy and efficient way.”

About IXIASOFT: Founded in 1998, IXIASOFT is a trusted global leader in the XML content management software industry. Its signature product DITA CMS is an award winning, end-to-end component content management solution (CCMS) that has been deployed by industry leaders such as SAP®, Qualcomm®, Ericsson®, AMD and BlackBerry®. From authoring to reviewing, localizing and publishing, DITA CMS provides all the tools required for large, global organizations to support their entire DITA documentation process. IXIASOFT is also the developer of TEXTML Server, a native XML database and powerful search engine. IXIASOFT solutions are accessed by thousands of users worldwide in various vertical markets such as software, hi-tech, newspaper, and medical device manufacturing.

