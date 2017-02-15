"AJMC® is proud to once again host the ACO & Emerging Healthcare Delivery Coalition™ Meeting ." - Dr. Jeff Prescott

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the No. 1 ranked journal in managed care by Google Scholar, will host its spring ACO & Emerging Healthcare Delivery Coalition™ Meeting on May 4-5, 2017, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The meeting will once again focus on some of the most relevant issues impacting managed care.

In making this announcement, Senior Vice President of Managed Markets, Jeff Prescott, PharmD said “AJMC® is proud to once again host the ACO & Emerging Healthcare Delivery Coalition™ Meeting which topics on the forefront of accountable care and some of the most pressing issues facing managed care professionals are shared and discussed. In this ever-changing political environment, it is imperative we stay up-to-date and engage with practice and business leaders in order to create proactive and effective health care strategies.”

The coalition chair, Anthony Slonim, MD, DrPH, CPE, FACPE, president and chief executive officer of Renown Health, will moderate the event. Every year AJMC® is committed to improving and strengthening the agenda which includes panel discussions on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) repeal [or remodel] and its expected impact. Other topics to be shared will include cyber and data security, public-private partnerships, conceptual framework for addressing social determinants of health.

The coalition’s goals include gathering experts who handle everyday best practices and strategies for care management and gain an understanding in developing successful ACOs. Additionally, this meeting will identify key components of transition-of-care programs in regards to patient and physician engagement and protocol development.

