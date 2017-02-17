StorPool announces 350% year-on-year revenue growth across the globe

StorPool today announced that in 2016 it achieved revenues 4.5 times greater than the previous year and has also tripled its customer base. This represents a year-on-year revenue increase just shy of 350%.

StorPool attributes this growth to the strength of its software, designed for private and public cloud storage builders, and to the rising adoption of software-defined storage. The combination of strengthened technology and strategic sales has led to StorPool’s worldwide installed data storage capacity growing by 3.8 times, and amounting to over 5 petabytes. The single biggest cluster in production is 1.5 PB, proving the technology at scale.

Another factor in the company’s success is the 2016 launch of the 13th major version of StorPool’s software-defined storage technology. The latest release offers native back-up and disaster recovery features for data protection. The update also includes wider operating system compatibility, to include VMware, Windows Server and Hyper-V as well as Linux-based platforms, opening up a greater share of the market for StorPool.

In addition, StorPool’s global spread has increased from a predominantly European client base, which last year accounted for 70% of its business, to:



30% of customers in North America

20% in Asia and Australasia, and

50% in Europe

StorPool’s accelerated growth in the US includes the deployment of its distributed storage software at cloud hosting provider eApps Hosting. eApps Hosting selected StorPool after witnessing its high performance and uptime. In Vietnam, StorPool won over vHost by resolving the service provider’s outage problems as well as increasing vHost’s storage system performance to over 500,000 IOPS.

Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool, said: “Last year was a clear inflection point for the software-defined storage market. Previously companies were more inclined to choose a traditional storage array; in 2016 however even bricks-and-mortar businesses started to look at SDS alternatives. As a result, we’ve been winning deals from competitors providing hybrid and all-flash solutions as well as other storage software vendors. We expect this trend to accelerate over the next couple of years.”

StorPool is a software-defined storage solution that allows public/private cloud builders to run converged data storage, alongside applications, on standard x86 servers.

Founded in 2011, and based on the belief that storing data should be simpler, cheaper and more efficient, StorPool’s intelligent storage software boosts performance and removes I/O bottlenecks. It has advanced fully-distributed architecture and delivers extraordinary performance, exceptional efficiency, scalability and simplicity. It can reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) several times.

