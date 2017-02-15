This year's winner of the Valentine's Give-a-way is Karl Wabrowetz and his wife, Darcy. Thank you SelfLube so much for the Valentine's Day roses. My wife absolutely loved them!

For customer appreciation, leading U.S. manufacturer of mold and die components, SelfLube, invites its customers every year to participate in its Valentine's Give-A-Way. This year's winner is, Karl Wabrowetz, Visual Manufacturing Administrator of BTM Company, LLC located in Marysville, MI.

Lucky in contest and lucky in love, Karl had his winning roses delivered to his wife, Darcy of 28 years. "Thank you SelfLube so much for the Valentine's Day roses. My wife absolutely loved them. When she got them, she assumed one dozen, but quickly realized that it was too big for that," explains Karl. "They now sit on our kitchen table where we will enjoy them. You guys are great."

SelfLube would like to thank those who participated in this year's give-a-way. The business and relationships that have been built are greatly appreciated. "The Valentine's Give-a-way is something our team looks forward to every year and our customers enjoy it as well," says Jordan Fifelski, SelfLube Marketing Specialist. Those who sign up can either have the roses sent to themselves or they can have them delivered to someone of their choice. "Everyone is very enthusiastic to sign up and this is one more way for us to show appreciation for the relationships we build with our customers. It is these types of things along with our customer service and quality components that keeps customers coming back."

SelfLube is an ISO 9001:2008 registered company with a record of eight straight years of annual audits with zero non-conformances. The company sells mold and die components directly to shops throughout North America that are used in molds, dies and special machines. Its product line consists well over 10,000 part numbers and includes wear plates, wear strips, bushings, gibs, trunnion lifter slides and many other related items.

SelfLube would like to thank its customers again for participating in this year's give-a-way.