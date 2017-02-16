VTI Moves Its Headquarters To Upgraded Facility

VTI Moves to Minneapolis Brian Thron Director of Marketing says “the contemporary space compliments the company’s latest rebrand, with its simplistic design and modern color scheme. I’m pleased to call this space VTI’s new home”.

Vertebral Technologies, Inc. a MIS spinal implant medical device company based in Minneapolis, MN, has successfully moved their facilities from Minnetonka, MN to Minneapolis, MN. Brian Thron Director of Marketing says “the contemporary space compliments the company’s latest rebrand, with its simplistic design and modern color scheme. I’m pleased to call this space VTI’s new home”.

“VTI’s new ISO Class 8 Controlled Environment is fully operational post the certification and validation testing process. In addition, the new facility allows VTI to take advantage of increased efficiency across multiple departments with a new office layout that encourages collaboration to everyday operations. We are looking forward to these operative advantages moving forward as VTI grows in 2017”. says Director of Manufacturing Brian Holmberg.

President & CEO Matt Kyle stated "We are excited to be in our new space. The VTI team did a tremendous job of executing the move without disruption. The new space helps everyone align with our organizational objectives and growth focused culture. The feedback we have received, both internal and external, has been very positive."

ABOUT VTI - VERTEBRAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

VTI - Vertebral Technologies, Inc. is a privately held company based in Minneapolis, MN, USA. VTI is dedicated to the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices to address painful conditions of the spine through less-invasive surgical approaches. VTI’s products utilize its unique modular-assembly technology to deliver solutions optimized for both surgeons and their patients. VTI sells its InterFuse® modular interbody fusion devices worldwide.

For more information, visit: http://www.vti-spine.com or contact Brian Thron at marketing(at)vti-spine(dot)com or + 1.877.912.5401.