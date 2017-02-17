Our research finds that on average, rent-assisted adults earning below 50% of the area median income complete high school or more at a rate nearly eight percentage points lower than their unassisted peers in the same income bracket...

The Public and Affordable Housing Research Corporation (PAHRC) at HAI Group announces the release of new research that reports on trends in educational attainment for rent-assisted adults. The Education Boost: Lifting Families out of Poverty details the educational achievement gap faced by adults served by rental assistance compared to their low-income unassisted peers.

“Our research finds that on average, rent-assisted adults earning below 50% of the area median income complete high school or more at a rate nearly eight percentage points lower than their unassisted peers in the same income bracket,” said HAI Group’s Manager of Research and Industry Intelligence Keely Jones Stater, PhD. “What’s more, rent-assisted adults complete college at a rate seven percentage points lower than unassisted low-income peers.”

The report breaks down trends in educational attainment by demographic characteristics; finding interesting patterns in the educational attainment gap between rent-assisted adults and their low-income peers by age. It then estimates the value of educational improvements on the chances of positive exits rental assistance, finding that every additional year of education increase the chance of a positive exit by 11%.

However, the report also details the many barriers low-income and rent-assisted households face in attending college, focusing on the cost of college. It estimates that on average, students from families earning under $30,000 could expect to pay up to $72,630 in net costs for a college degree and take nearly 29 years to complete the degree paying out of pocket, despite scholarships.

HAI Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer John C. Thomson notes that, “The research done at HAI Group independent, non-profit research center is critical in bringing attention to the many challenges facing the public and affordable housing industry. By providing a data-driven snapshot of the role education plays in facilitating positive exits from rental assistance, our goal is to spotlight how affordable housing paired with education can serve as a platform for financial self-sufficiency.”

For the full report, maps, and infographics, please visit https://www.housingcenter.com/sites/default/files/pahrc_report_research_spotlight_the_education_boost.pdf.

