Notional offshore patrol cutter design courtesy of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. Gastops has a long history of supporting the United States Coast Guard

Gastops is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Eastern Shipbuilding Group to provide the Dynamic Response Analysis (DRA) for the U.S. Coast Guard's new Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC).

As part of Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s team, Gastops will use computer modelling to simulate the ship’s propulsion system integration to predict and analyze ship performance and optimize control strategies during the program’s detailed design phase.

The DRA will be used to conduct comprehensive tests that exercise system performance in real world scenarios, thereby identifying issues early in the design cycle.

“Gastops has a long history of supporting the United States Coast Guard,” said Gastops President and CEO Dave Muir. “We are excited to work with Eastern Shipbuilding to bring this critical capability to the Coast Guard.”

The ship model will be developed by Gastops during the detailed design phase, validated after the ship’s sea trials, and can be further leveraged as a risk mitigation tool throughout the ship’s lifecycle.

About the Program

Eastern Shipbuilding Group was selected by the U.S. Coast Guard in September 2016 to finalize its design and construct the first series of Nine Offshore Patrol Cutters to replace the Medium Endurance Cutters currently in service. Construction is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2018. Delivery of the lead OPC is planned for fiscal year 2021.

About Gastops Ltd.

Gastops (http://www.gastops.com) is recognized worldwide for its innovative contributions to the maintenance, productivity, and safety of critical equipment used in aviation, energy, marine, rail, and mining industries. We provide advanced equipment health sensing and analysis products, including on-line oil debris sensors, torque measurement sensors, turbine blade health sensors, and at-line oil analysis systems. We also provide a range of specialized technical and engineering services to assist in the design, development and in-service support of equipment control, monitoring and maintenance systems, based on our core competencies of systems analysis, modeling and simulation, software engineering, condition monitoring and equipment repair and overhaul.