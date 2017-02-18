Apex Building Products Partners With Hartville Hardware

Apex Building Products and Hartville Hardware announced today a new key partnership between the two organizations. Hartville Hardware will now offer all Apex Sunrooms products at its store. This partnership follows the unveiling of Hartville Hardware’s newly-renovated “Idea House,” which now features an Apex sunroom and entirely modern finishes throughout.

“Hartville Hardware shares our commitment to family values and our dedication to American-made products,” said Fred Calero, Apex CEO. “We’re thrilled to announce this new partnership, and are excited that Hartville provides us the opportunity to continue to offer best-in-class sunroom products to a larger customer base.”

With this partnership, Hartville Hardware will now carry the Apex Sunrooms product line. All Apex Sunrooms structural parts are made with high-temper aircraft aluminum alloy with ribbed reinforcement – the strongest in the industry. Apex Sunrooms products are also 700x more thermally-efficient and more energy-efficient than other sunrooms on the market. All Apex sunrooms come standard with high-performance Low E2 glass – which reflects solar energy and UV rays and allows visible light to pass through. And all rooms come with a limited lifetime warranty.

Apex Sunrooms products will be offered at Hartville Hardware with custom options available, including cathedral or studio style rooms with various sizes, doors and color options. Hartville Hardware will also offer design and installation services for the sunrooms. Or customers may choose the DIY option for installing an Apex sunroom.

“One of the great strengths of this partnership with Hartville Hardware is that it allows us to leverage additional resources for our sunroom customers,” said Trevor Calero, director of business development at Apex. “Our customers can now work with Hartville directly to complete the entire sunroom addition project, including flooring and singles, or even landscaping and railing. It really allows us to offer a complete package.”

About Hartville Hardware:

Hartville Hardware is a family owned business since 1972 and the largest independent hardware store in the nation. It is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Beyond its size, there are unique features throughout the store including an 1850 square foot Idea House, The Row House; a façade of architectural styles that have influenced building in northeast Ohio, a section of the original livestock auction barn from the 1940s salvaged from the old Hartville Kitchen and a complete Drive-Thru Lumber Yard under roof. http://www.experiencehartville.com.

About Apex Building Products:

Apex Building Products offers more than 30 years of manufacturing and engineering experience in the sunroom and conservatory market. Apex designs and manufactures premium quality and low-maintenance custom sunroom and conservatory additions such as Apex Sunrooms and Apex Conservatories. Apex products are available in residential and commercial applications.

About Apex Sunrooms:

Apex Sunrooms products offer the highest quality sunroom available. Every single component features superior materials, more thoughtful engineering and precise manufacturing to minimize or eliminate typical problems associated with your average add on sunroom. Energy-efficient and thermally-insulated, Apex Sunrooms will minimize your energy costs and maximize your comfort. We manufacture right here in the United States, and all of our materials come from US-based companies.

